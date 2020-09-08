ALERT: Burst water main causes traffic disruption in Limerick

Motorists are being urged to exercise caution after one of the main routes into the city was flooded due to a burst water main.

Part of St Nessan's Road in Dooradoyle - near the Crescent Shopping Centre - has been affected although the road remains passable.

Warning to motorists - flooding due to burst water mains on St. Nessan's road by Crescent shopping centre roundabout. I have alerted @LimerickCouncil engineers who are now taking action to carry out necessary repairs. pic.twitter.com/f8PK11gIyM — Kieran O’Donnell TD for Limerick City Constituency (@kodonnellLK) September 8, 2020

The alarm was raised at lunchtime this Tuesday and crews from Irish Water and Limerick City and County Council are in attendance.

It's understood supply to a large number of households and businesses has been affected by the fault.

According to Irish Water, the repair works are expected to be complete by 5pm.

#IWLimerick: Repairs to a burst water main may affect supply to Dooradoyle and surrounds in Limerick City until 5pm today. — Irish Water Care (@IWCare) September 8, 2020

Motorists and other are being urged to avoid the are if possible.

