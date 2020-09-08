ALERT: Burst water main causes traffic disruption in Limerick

David Hurley

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

ALERT: Burst water main causes traffic disruption in Limerick

Part of St Nessan's Road, Dooradoyle has been flooded PICTURE: Twitter/ Kieran O'Donnell

Motorists are being urged to exercise caution after one of the main routes into the city was flooded due to a burst water main.

Part of St Nessan's Road in Dooradoyle - near the Crescent Shopping Centre - has been affected although the road remains passable.

The alarm was raised at lunchtime this Tuesday and crews from Irish Water and Limerick City and County Council are in attendance.

It's understood supply to a large number of households and businesses has been affected by the fault.

According to Irish Water, the repair works are expected to be complete by 5pm.

Motorists and other are being urged to avoid the are if possible.

For more Limerick news click here