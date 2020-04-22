BREAKING: Two arrested following significant drugs seizures in Limerick

TWO people have been arrested following a number of significant drugs seizures at rural locations in County Limerick.

Shortly before 10pm on Tuesday, gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit were assisting with Covid-19 patrols when they stopped a car in the Kilteely area.

Suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €70,000 was seized when the vehicle was searched having been stopped.

The occupant of the car, a man in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and brought to Henry Street garda station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Further large quantities of suspected cannabis herb and cocaine were seized when a premises in Knockainey was searched during a follow-up operation.

A woman in her 20’s was arrested at that location. She was taken to Henry Street garda station where she is also detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act) Act, 1996.

The cannabis herb seized at the second location has an estimated value of €100,000 while the suspected cocaine is worth in the region of €35,000.

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.