BREAKING: Limerick's St Patrick's Festival cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak

Limerick’s St Patrick’s Festival and smaller parades across the county have been cancelled in the interests public health due to the continuing coronavirus outbreak.

At a media briefing this Monday evening Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed that St Patrick's Day parades nationwide will not proceed next week.

The decision was announced following a meeting of a cabinet sub-committee which is dealing with the Covid-19 situation.

We’ve convened a Cabinet Committee of senior ministers and officials to discuss the evolving situation regarding Covid 19. First meeting today. Further updates later. #coronvirusireland #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/UtnKTTqtEn — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) March 9, 2020

Prior to the government decision, the organisers of a number of smaller parades across the country had announced that their parades would not be proceeding next week.

Tens of thousands of people had been expected to attend the Limerick city parade on March 17 while large crowds were also expected to attend the 50th International Band Championship this coming Sunday afternoon.

At the weekend, Cllr Conor Sheehan called for the St Patrick's festivities in Limerick to be cancelled saying he believed the risk to public health was too high.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people who voted in a snap poll on the Limerick Leader Twitter account agree with the decision to cancel the St Patrick’s Festival.

Of the 606 people who voted this Monday, 81.7% said they were in favour of the cancellation.