The Last Count: The final results of the general election in Limerick

AFTER 30 hours of excitement at the count centre at the Limerick Racecourse, the seven seats in the Limerick and Limerick City constituencies have been filled.

The result is a colourful composition across the political spectrum with Fianna Fail (2), Fine Gael (2), Sinn Fein (1), Independent (1), and Green (1)

Here are the results: