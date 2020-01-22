BREAKING: Fianna Fail selects new candidate to run in County Limerick hours after Ryan withdraws

COUNCILLOR Michael Collins has been added to the Fianna Fáil general election ticket for Limerick County.

The surprise move comes just hours after another councillor, Cllr Eddie Ryan had withdrawn his name from the contest.

“I am surprised but I am absolutely delighted,” Cllr Collins said this Wednesday lunchtime, after he had lodged his nomination papers.

He had been ratified as a candidate to join Deputy Niall Collins on the ticket by a special meeting of the National Constituencies Committee at 9am this morning.

Cllr Collins was “deeply honoured” to be standing, he said, because “we have a very proud tradition of Fianna Fáil in West Limerick. “We should be contesting these elections,” he said.

“I think the government party is not popular and we have a good chance of taking a second seat. I am going into this with a positive attitude.”

“This is an exciting time for the party as we put forward a real alternative to this uncaring Fine Gael government,” he added.

“There are very real issues facing people living in Limerick. After nine years of Fine Gael bad decisions, it’s time for a change. We need to see real investment in Co Limerick in terms of employment and infrastructure and the rising cost of living needs to be brought under control. Families are under severe pressure in the face of spiralling rents, childcare fees and insurance costs. This simply cannot continue,” he said.

“I am looking forward to getting back on the campaign trail and putting my party’s policies to the people. Alongside Niall Collins I believe Fianna Fáil has the strongest ticket possible to deliver for people in Limerick”.

Cllr Collns brings to ten the number of candidates now going forward in Limerick County.

They are: Fine Gael, Patrick O’Donovan TD and Tom Neville; Fianna Fail, Niall Collins TD and Cllr Michael Collins; Independents Cllr Richard O’Donoghue and Con Cremin; Sinn Féin, Séighin O’Ceallaigh; Green Party, Claire Keating; RENUA, John Dalton; National Party, Cristín Ní Mhaoldhomhnaigh.