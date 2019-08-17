Woman, 60s, removed to University Hospital Limerick after fatal crash in Tipperary

A WOMAN in her 60s has been killed in a double-vehicle crash, in which a truck collided with a car in the early hours of this Saturday morning.

The incident occurredat Dovea, Bouladuff, Thurles, on the N62, at around 2.30am.

According to gardai, a truck, driven by a man in his 40s, collided with a car, driven by the woman.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and has been removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem will take place.

The truck driver was uninjured.

This is the second road fatality in Tipperary this morning. A man in his 50s died after an elderly woman, who was driving a car, collided with a pole which then hit the man, in Clonmel this Friday. He was pronounced dead this Saturday.

In Thurles, garda collision investigators are currently at scene and the road remains closed at this time with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing to any persons who may have witnessed the collision or travelled on the N62 or who can assist them in relation to this investigation to contact Gardaí at Thurles Garda Station on 0504 - 25100, The Garda Confidential Line 18000 666 111 or any Garda Station.