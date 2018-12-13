UPDATE: Gardai say missing Limerick woman found safe and well

GARDAI have said that a young Limerick woman who had not been seen for a number of days has been found safe and well.

Rachel O’Donoghue, 23, from Hyde Road, Prospect was last seen at her home at 11.55pm on Tuesday, December 11, gardai had said in an appeal this Thursday.

However, this evening, they have said: "Rachel has been located safe and well. We would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance in this matter."