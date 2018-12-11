Four men arrested in Limerick by gardai investigating vintage car scam

FOUR men have been arrested by gardai in Limerick investigating the deception of elderly people who are buying or selling vintage and classic cars.

The arrests were made this Tuesday morning during a pre-planned operation in the Rathkeale area which was led by members of the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

A number of cars have also been seized as part of the investigation which is ongoing.

“The operation relates to offences of deception involving the purchase and sale of vintage and classic cars. In many cases the victims of this deception have been elderly persons,” said a garda spokesperson who confirmed 20 cars, worth around €360,000, are subject to investigations.

“The operation in Rathkeale today is as a result of a lengthy investigation carried out by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation. From enquiries to date, I believe there may be more victims across the country who have been deceived during a transaction involving a vintage or classic car.

“I would like to appeal today, particularly to the elderly community to contact your local garda station if you believe that you have been deceived in the purchase or sale of a vintage or classic car in circumstances where either money has not been received or money received is far less than that of the value of the car,” said Detective Superintendent Michael Mullen.

The four men in custody are being questioned at a number of garda stations across Limerick.