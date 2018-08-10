UPDATE: Woman assisted down from Limerick's Treaty Stone

A WOMAN has been assisted down from the Treaty Stone after Limerick emergency services were deployed to the scene this Friday morning.

Emergency services in Limerick responded to the incident in the city this Friday morning after the woman climbed to the top of the landmark.

It is understood the woman is currently receiving assistance from medical personnel.

When the Limerick Leader attended the scene, the woman was sitting facing the River Shannon and a hooded-top was lying on the ground beside the Stone.

Temporary traffic restrictions were put in place on Clancy Strand while rescue services attend to the woman.

Two units of Limerick Fire Service and two ambulances are at the scene.

Gardaí are also assisting the woman.

It is not known at this stage the circumstances surrounding the incident.