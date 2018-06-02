BREAKING: Investigation underway following fatal house fire in Limerick

An investigation has been launched following a fatal house fire in Limerick city overnight.

The alarm was raised shortly after 1.30am this Saturday after the blaze broke out at a house at Rose Court, Keyes Park, Southill.

Three units from Limerick Fire and Rescue, Mulgrave Street attended the scene for over an hour while gardai were also in attendance.

While it has been confirmed that one person died in the fire, no further details have been released at this stage.

The scene has been preserved and a technical examination is to be carried out by members of the divisional scenes of crime unit.

A post morterm will also be carried out on the body of the deceased at University Hospital Limerick.

Gardai at Roxboro Road are investigating the incident.