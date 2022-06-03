Search

03 Jun 2022

In Pictures: Launch of Limerick Literary Festival in honour of Kate O'Brien

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

03 Jun 2022 4:00 PM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

A TWO-day literary festival in honour of one of Limerick's finest female writers will return later this month, it has been announced.

The launch of the Limerick Literary Festival in Honour of Kate O’Brien took place earlier this week at O’Mahony’s Bookshop in Limerick city centre.

The Festival programme for 2022 includes talks, interviews, poetry, an exhibition, and centres around the theme of re-emergence.

Events are slated to take place on Saturday, June 18 in The People's Museum, Number 2 Pery Square and on Sunday, June 19, in the Belltable on O'Connell Street.

The festival will be opened by Professor Kerstin Mey, University of Limerick President and will feature contributions from authors Frank Shovlin, Stephen Kinsella, Mary Coll, Caitriona Clear and previous winners of the Kate O’Brien Award Una Mannion and Sue Rainsford.

Authors Caitriona Clear and Mary Coll will lead a session entitled ‘Kate O’Brien: why would you bother?’ exploring the reasons why we should still read the novels of Kate O’Brien.

Festival highlights will also include a tribute to the late Limerick artist Dave Lilburn.

On Saturday, June 18, a group of Dave’s friends and collaborators, Tony Curtis, Ciaran O’Driscoll and Judith Hill, among others, will come together in a programme to celebrate the late artist.

The tribute will feature a short film made by Mike O’Neill in 1994 of Dave, a regular attendee of the festival, at work in his studio as well as a small exhibition of Dave’s work.

WATCH: Limerick Pride 'is back with a bang'

The festival will culminate with a very special event, Wild Wild Erie: A Paul Durcan Celebration Wild Wild Erie, Paul Durcan’s most recent book, which celebrates artworks in the Toledo Museum of Art, Ohio.

On Sunday, June 19, actors Ingrid Craigie and Mark O’Regan will perform a series of poems followed by further readings from Wild Wild Erie, which will be accompanied by images of the artworks projected on a large screen.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media