REVEALED: Who will host the 2022 Emmy Awards?

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson will host the 2022 Emmy Awards, it has been announced.
Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson will host the 2022 Emmy Awards, it has been announced.
The US comedian said the prospect of hosting duties were “ridiculously exciting” ahead of the annual event next month.
The 74th Emmy Awards will take place on Monday September 12 on US network NBC.
“Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC, my longtime network family, makes it even more special,” Thompson said in a statement shared with US media outlets.
“Like all TV fans, I can’t wait to see the stars from my favourite shows.”
Angela Moloney, Cook Medical and Deputy Mayor Councillor Kieran O Hanlon with Mark Shaughnessy from Limerick Suicide Watch
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.