Love Island villa faces fallout from movie night

Love Island couples are set to face the fallout from the return of movie night during Sunday’s episode.

The segment allows the islanders to see clips of antics which have happened when the couples have been tempted by newcomers.

Friday’s episode saw Luca Bish get angry after watching a clip of his partner, Gemma Owen, flirting with new boy Billy Brown in the kitchen.

After watching the clip, Luca said: “F****** muggy. I got made out to be like a f****** prick.”

In Sunday’s episode, viewers will see another clip of Billy and Gemma chatting in the villa, titled Good Bill Hunting.

After the films have aired, Luca says to Gemma: “You were entertaining it”, to which Gemma replies: “No, I wasn’t”.



Luca calls Billy over to the fire pit to join them and asks: “Did you feel like she was flirting with you?” with Billy replying: “Yeah, it was just flirty banter.”



Gemma interjects: “Did we have a flirty chat? Yes.”

Luca replies: “But just a minute ago you said you didn’t have a flirty chat, you literally said ‘I wasn’t flirting’.”



As the conversation continues, Gemma says: “I don’t think any lines have been crossed.”

Spoiler alert: George did tell the boys #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/03IxxAZQ7S — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 15, 2022



Meanwhile, in a clip titled The Italian Stallion Job, the villa watch Davide Sanclimenti’s kiss with Coco Lodge in Casa Amor.

His partner, Ekin-Su Culculoglu, says: “He doesn’t kiss me like that, Davide does not kiss me like that, I have not had a kiss that passionate from him.”



In Friday’s episode, the villa saw a clip of the Turkish actress getting intimate in Casa Amor with another boy and later asking him to keep it a secret, having told her partner, Davide, that nothing happened while she was away.

After the screening, Ekin-Su says to Davide at the fire pit: “Nothing happened between us.

“Firstly, from day one, this boy George (Tasker) fancied me from the minute I got there, I kept saying we’re friends, my heart and my head is here with you.”



– Love Island continues at 9pm on Saturday on ITV2 and ITV Hub.