06 Jun 2022

Arts Council announces over €47m in Strategic Funding for 2022

Funding totalling €47.4m will be distributed to 106 organisations across all parts of the country

Lili Lonergan

06 Jun 2022 1:50 PM

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

The Arts Council has announced its strategic funding decisions for 2022 with funding totalling €47.4million that will be distributed to 106 organisations across all parts of the country.

From theatre to Irish traditional arts, from jazz to classical music to local fiddle festivals, from visual arts to literature, the talent and creativity embodied in these organisations is world class, full of ambitious confidence and something that we should all be proud of.

Maureen Kennelly, Director of the Arts Council, said:

“Our strategic funding decisions will enable people of all ages and from all backgrounds to experience the very best of the arts.

“The recipient organisations range across galleries, festivals, choirs, publishers, studios, theatres and venues and their work will ensure that the public has access to high quality artistic expression in every part of Ireland.”

Chair of the Arts Council, Prof. Kevin Rafter said:

“Receiving funding of €130m for 2022 has allowed the Arts Council to invest in arts organisations across the country. This funding for 106 organisations means local communities all over Ireland will be able to access great art throughout the year.

Recipients of strategic funding play a critical part in delivering the policy priorities of Making Great Art Work, the Arts Council's ten-year strategy.

They also support the essential infrastructure required to sustain and develop the arts in Ireland. Funding is awarded following an open and competitive application process.  

The criteria against which applications are assessed are; artistic quality and development of the arts, public engagement, organisational capacity, the importance of the oganisation in the arts infrastructure and the commitment to Equality Diversity and Inclusion. 

The strategically funded organisations deliver excellent artwork and / or events and provide excellent opportunities for artists to develop their practice or to be engaged in high-quality, creative work.

A full list of organisations that have received this funding can be found here

 

