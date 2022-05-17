Search

17 May 2022

Game of Thrones star will join Irish actor in film about Frankenstein author

Game of Thrones star will join Irish actor in film about Frankenstein author

Reporter:

Reporter

17 May 2022 3:04 PM

Game Of Thrones star Kit Harington will appear in a new film about the life of Frankenstein writer Mary Shelley.

The 35-year-old will play the Monster alongside rising Danish actress Clara Rugaard, 24, in the lead role of English Gothic novelist Shelley, who lived between 1797 and 1851. 

Irish actor Ferdia Walsh-Peelo will play her husband Percy Bysshe Shelley and Sebastian De Souza will play poet Lord Byron. 

Further cast will be announced in due course.

The film, titled Mary’s Monster, is described as a “high-concept rock ‘n’ roll take” on Shelley’s mental struggle to write her classic novel.

It will combine couture fashion with gothic horror and tell the 19th-century tale through a modern lens using “contemporary music, spoken word, sex, drugs and Baroque ‘n’ Roll”.

Shooting is scheduled to begin in the UK in August.

Bafta award-winner Farren Blackburn will direct with a script by Deborah Baxtrom and Stephen Hallett.

Harington, best known for playing Jon Snow in HBO epic Game Of Thrones, said: “Mary’s Monster is a brilliantly original and fascinating script and I’m relishing the idea of depicting the unique part of the Monster.

“An embodiment of Mary Shelley’s psyche. I’m excited by Farren’s vision and passion for the project.”

Rugaard said: “I am incredibly honoured to jump on board this project and be a part of telling the story of such an influential and revolutionary woman.

“I’m beyond excited to be bringing this celebrated female voice to life and to further delve into the world and psyche of Mary Shelley.”

Marius de Vries, whose credits include La La Land, Coda and Moulin Rouge, will curate the soundtrack as the film’s executive music producer.

Blackburn said: “Mary’s Monster is a film about female voice, mental health, gender politics and a disenfranchised youth.

“For me, no character in history has ever captured the zeitgeist quite like Mary Shelley and Mary’s Monster is the defining period film for the modern YA generation.

“As a filmmaker, I love that genre allows us to hold a magnifying glass up to these kinds of issues and look at them in the most imaginative way possible and in my opinion it doesn’t get more imaginative than Mary Shelley facing off against her own inner Monster.

“Films this unique and original don’t come along too often and I’m beyond excited to be at the helm.”

The production is a collaboration between Fulwell 73 and New York City’s Rose Pictures.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media