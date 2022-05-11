Eurovision 2022: Who qualified for the grand final from the first semi-final?

Eurovision Song Contest favourites Ukraine have been voted through to the Grand Final following a tense semi-final in Turin, Italy.

They are among 10 countries which have been confirmed to compete at the final on Saturday after acts from 17 countries took to the stage on Tuesday to fight for a place.

Norway, Switzerland, Armenia, Iceland, Lithuania, Portugal, Greece, Moldova and Netherlands have also been voted through.

However, this means for the acts from Albania, Latvia, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark and Austria their Eurovision journey ends here.

Ukraine delivered an energetic performance of their song Stefania while dressed in elaborate outfits including long multicoloured fringed ensembles and traditional patterns to secure a place in the final.

At the end of the performance, the folk-rap group thanked everyone for supporting Ukraine.

Whose nanna was in charge of knitting the hat? Because I need it #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/Fjla78zVDc — BBC Eurovision | ‍#teamSPACEMAN (@bbceurovision) May 10, 2022

The semi-final featured some memorable and classic Eurovision style performances including Norway’s Subwoolfer who made the top 10.

The pop group performed their song Give That Wolf A Banana as they dressed in their signature all-black outfits featuring yellow wolf-head masks.

Switzerland’s offering of Marius Bear also made the cut with his raw rendition of his track Boys Do Cry backdropped by simple lighting.

Iceland’s act Systur, which comprises of three sisters, landed a place in the final after performing their song Med haekkandi sol in a style reminiscent of Abba.

Moldova’s representative Zdob si Zdub & Advahov Brothers, who were competing for a third time, secured a spot in the final after giving a quirky performance of their song Trenuletul which combined rock and folk style.

Also making the top 10 was the Netherlands’s S10 who delivered a stripped-back rendition of her track De Diepte and Lithuania’s Monika Liu who dazzled in a sparkly floor-length gown while giving a sultry performance of her song Sentimentai,

"If you don't like the name Keith, I'll call you Jim" move over Shakespeare… #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/Zou22AfX9v — BBC Eurovision | ‍#teamSPACEMAN (@bbceurovision) May 10, 2022

Quirky staging also won over voters as Armenia’s Rosa Linn performed her song Snap while in a white bedroom made of pieces of paper and Greece’s Amanda Georgiadi Tenfjord delivered powerful vocals on Die Together surrounded by broken chairs.

Maro from Portugal also secured a place in the final with her acoustic rendition of her song Saudade, saudade.

Meanwhile, Latvia’s Citi Zeni who sang their track Eat Your Salad, which has gone viral for its tongue-and-cheek lyrics, did not make the top 10.

The interval had an Italo-Disco theme with producer Dardust performing alongside DJ Benny Benassi, British band Sophie and The Giants and conductor Sylvia Catasta.

The second semi-final of the competition will take place on Thursday where the remaining 18 countries, including Ireland, will take to the stage in the hope of being voted through to the final.