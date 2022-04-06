Search

06 Apr 2022

Can you guess? Irish people play this popular game more than any other nationality

06 Apr 2022 3:53 PM

A popular game which has taken the world by storm since its release is played more in Ireland than any other country worldwide. 

That's according to a new survey by online gaming platform, Solitaired, which recently collected data on where the online puzzle game, Wordle, is most popular. 

Played once a day through a web browser where players guess a mystery five-letter word, Wordle was released to the public in October 2021 and has become a firm favourite of puzzle-lovers ever since. 

According to the Solitaired survey, Irish people search for ‘Wordle’ 663,000 times every month on average. 

With a population of just over five million people, this means 13% of the population search for the game on Google each month, the highest ratio out of any country in the world. 

While Ireland is the most Wordle-obsessed country, the United Kingdom comes in second, with just over 9% of its population searching for the game monthly. 

This is followed by Canada, New Zealand and Australia, with the United States coming in as the sixth most Wordle-obsessed nation. 

A Solitaired spokesperson said, "Wordle has continued to go from strength to strength, and its recent buyout by The New York Times doesn’t seem to have hindered its success, with a staggering 35 million searches for the game on average every month around the world.

"Ireland takes the spot as the most Wordle obsessed country, with the highest number of searches out of any country when taking into account population size, highlighting how much the game has captured the imagination of people all over the world." 

