Sold Out! Electric Picnic tickets disappear in record time

The hugely anticipated festival will return to Stradbally for the first time since 2019
Tickets for this year’s Electric Picnic festival sold out in 30 minutes after going on sale at 9am on Friday March 11.
The hugely anticipated event will return to Stradbally for the first time since 2019, and will see headliners such as Arctic Monkeys and Dermot Kennedy take to the main stage.
This year’s festival will also see some exciting new additions such as Fishtown and Mind and Body, and a fully programmed Theatre stage with more acts to be announced in the coming months.
Laois will welcome back some 70,000 Electric Picnic goers this September 2 to 4, after two years of cancellation and licence refusal thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic.
