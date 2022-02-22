Survey launched to assess impact of pandemic on arts in Limerick

LIMERICK City and County Council are undertaking a survey to asses the impact of the pandemic on the arts and culture sector in Limerick.

The purpose of the survey is to quantify the challenges and assess the opportunities that have arisen from the pandemic and understand what sustainability will look like for the arts and culture sector in the years ahead.

Limerick has a new SPC Sub-Committee on the impact of Covid-19 on the arts and culture sector to assess the impact of Covid-19 on the sector in Limerick.

The committee will also make recommendations to the SPC on policy, to address supporting the recovery of the sector, in the coming two to three years.

The committee is comprised of councilors and sectoral representatives from the SPC and has been set up under the auspices of the Community, Leisure and Culture Strategic Policy Committee

A report on the findings of the Sub-Committee will be presented to the Community, Leisure and Culture Strategic Policy Committee for their consideration later on this year.

The survey is open until Sunday 6 March and can be completed here.