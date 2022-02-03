Five Irish actors among the nominations at this years BAFTAs

Five incredible Irish actors are among this years BAFTA nominations, and three of them are nominate in the same category.

Ruth Negga, Jessie Buckley and Catríona Balfe are nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for their performances in Passing, The Lost Daughter and Belfast, respectively.

The talented actors are nominated alongside Ariana Debose for West Side Story and Ann Dowd for Mass.

Ciarán Hinds stands among these nominations for his turn in what seems to be this years most talked about film, Belfast, along with it's extremely talented editor Úna Ní Dhonghaíle.

In total Belfast has received six nominations, with writer-director Kenneth Branagh also shortlisted.

This will be Catríona Balfe's and Ciarán Hinds first nomination for a BAFTA. Ruth Negga was previously shortlisted for the Rising Star award along with Jessi Buckley who was also previously nominated for her performance in Wild Rose.

Fans took to Twitter to rejoice in the news and were quick to comment that this year may be the year for the Irish.

Here's to the ladies! Our Irish girls doing us proud! Caitríona, Jessie and Ruth all Bafta nominated. Maith sibh! #MnánahEireann #BAFTAS pic.twitter.com/8YU66y6JhW — Aedín Gormley (@lyricmoviemusic) February 3, 2022

Many congratulations to all of the #BAFTA nominees on their fabulous works especially @caitrionambalfe who’s phenomenal portrayal of “Ma” in Belfast shows the strengths and vulnerabilities of many Irish women during the Troubles. My is so proud. https://t.co/5T3gShMELi — ✨LilIrish2chainz☘️(Liz) (@SkyeBoatBaby19) February 3, 2022

The BAFTA winners will be announced in London on Sunday, March 13.