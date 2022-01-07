James Corden is the latest talk show host to test positive for Covid-19

James Corden is the latest US TV talk show host to test positive for coronavirus.

Sharing the news online, The Late Late Show host said he felt “completely fine” but that the show would be off air for several days.

“I just tested positive for covid 19,” he wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Corden (@j_corden)



“I’m fully vaccinated, boosted and because of this am fortunate enough to say I feel completely fine.

“The show will be off the air for a few days.

“Stay safe everyone. All my love, James x”

It comes as several other popular shows were cancelled briefly after their hosts tested positive.

Late Night with Seth Meyers on NBC was cancelled for several days after the 48-year-old Meyers tweeted the news.

“The bad news is, I tested positive for Covid (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!)” he wrote.

The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!) We are canceling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!! — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) January 4, 2022

“We are cancelling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!!”

The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon said he was “lucky” to only have experienced mild symptoms after testing positive for coronavirus on the first day of his Christmas holiday break, and thanked medical staff and his producers for “taking testing protocols seriously”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon)



Whoopi Goldberg also missed the year’s first episode of The View due to a positive test, though co-host Joy Behar assured fans Goldberg’s symptoms had been “very, very mild.”