Here's the list of all the new shows and movies arriving to Netflix in June

Netflix has announced the latest batch of additions to their streaming catalogue for the month ahead with a whole host of content to keep you entertained.

Releasing the details of all the new TV shows, movies, documentaries and more landing on the platform across the month of June, there's sure to be something for all tastes.

Check out the full list of titles coming to Netflix across June below: 

NETFLIX ORIGINAL TV SERIES

The Rational Life 18/06/2021  

Creator's File: GOLD  03/06/2021  

Summertime: Season 2   03/06/2021  

Sweet Tooth   04/06/2021  

Fresh, Fried & Crispy   09/06/2021  

Locombianos   10/06/2021  

Lupin: Part 2   11/06/2021  

Ray (Coming Soon)

Nevertheless  

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2    12/06/2021 

Workin' Moms: Season 5   15/06/2021  

Black Summer: Season 2   17/06/2021   

Hospital Playlist: Season 2   17/06/2021  

The Gift: Season 3   17/06/2021  

Elite: Season 4   18/06/2021  

So Not Worth It  (Coming Soon)

The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals   18/06/2021   

Too Hot to Handle: Season 2    23/06/2021  

Katla  17/06/2021   

The Naked Director: Season 2   24/06/2021  

The A List: Season 2  25/06/2021  

Jiva! (Coming Soon)

Sex/Life   25/06/2021   

Close Enough: Season 2    26/05/2021  

Black Lightning: Season 4   29/06/2021   

NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Carnaval    02/06/2021    

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2    03/06/2021   

Dancing Queens  03/06/2021  

Trippin' with the Kandasamys    04/06/2021  

Awake    09/06/2021   

Sweet & Sour   04/06/2021   

Xtreme   04/06/2021   

Tragic Jungle   09/06/2021  

Skater Girl

Silver Skates    16/06/2021  

Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens  (Coming Soon)   

A Family    18/06/2021   

Fatherhood    18/06/2021   

Good on Paper   23/06/2021  

The Ice Road   25/06/2021   

America: The Motion Picture     30/06/2021   

The House of Flowers: The Movie    23/06/2021

Prime Time   30/06/2021

NETFLIX ORIGINAL COMEDY

Alan Saldaña: Locked Up   03/06/2021    

NETFLIX ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARIES

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet   04/06/2021  

Human: The World Within   04/06/2021   

Unwind Your Mind    15/06/2021  

Penguin Town   16/06/2021   

This Is Pop   22/06/2021    

Murder by the Coast    23/06/2021   

Sisters on Track   24/06/2021   

Wonder Boy    26/06/2021  

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork   30/06/2021   

NETFLIX KIDS & FAMILY

Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme   01/06/2021   

Wish Dragon    11/06/2021   

Rhyme Time Town: Season 2   15/06/2021   

StarBeam: Season 4    29/06/2021    

NETFLIX ANIME

Trese    11/06/2021   

Record of Ragnarok (Coming Soon) 

Godzilla Singular Point    24/06/2021 

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement    28/06/2021  

Additional Content for June

A Perfect Ending

Adult Life Skills

Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey

Colombiana

Count Arthur Strong: Series 1-3

Destruction: Las Vegas

Dream/Killer

Elvis Presley: The Searcher: Season 1

Joe Wicks: The Body Coach: Season 1

Married to Medicine: Season 2

Nigella: At My Table: Season 1

Octonauts: Season 3-4

On Becoming a God in Central Florida: Season 1

One Chance

Summoned

The Blair Witch Project

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 3-4

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine

Thomas and Friends: Season 24

Top Coppers: Series 1

Total Drama Island

Kim's Convenience: Season 5

Little Jacob

Sophie Seeks 7

The Girl and the Gun

Strange but True

Captain Phillips

Boyz n the Hood

Song One

The Karate Kid (2010)

Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Inferno

Rurouni Kenshin: Origins

Rurouni Kenshin: The Legend Ends

The Dead Don't Die

The Intruder

Aquaman

The Angry Birds Movie 2