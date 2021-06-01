Here's the list of all the new shows and movies arriving to Netflix in June
Netflix has announced the latest batch of additions to their streaming catalogue for the month ahead with a whole host of content to keep you entertained.
Releasing the details of all the new TV shows, movies, documentaries and more landing on the platform across the month of June, there's sure to be something for all tastes.
Check out the full list of titles coming to Netflix across June below:
NETFLIX ORIGINAL TV SERIES
The Rational Life 18/06/2021
Creator's File: GOLD 03/06/2021
Summertime: Season 2 03/06/2021
Sweet Tooth 04/06/2021
Fresh, Fried & Crispy 09/06/2021
Locombianos 10/06/2021
Lupin: Part 2 11/06/2021
Ray (Coming Soon)
Nevertheless
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2 12/06/2021
Workin' Moms: Season 5 15/06/2021
Black Summer: Season 2 17/06/2021
Hospital Playlist: Season 2 17/06/2021
The Gift: Season 3 17/06/2021
Elite: Season 4 18/06/2021
So Not Worth It (Coming Soon)
The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals 18/06/2021
Too Hot to Handle: Season 2 23/06/2021
Katla 17/06/2021
The Naked Director: Season 2 24/06/2021
The A List: Season 2 25/06/2021
Jiva! (Coming Soon)
Sex/Life 25/06/2021
Close Enough: Season 2 26/05/2021
Black Lightning: Season 4 29/06/2021
NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Carnaval 02/06/2021
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2 03/06/2021
Dancing Queens 03/06/2021
Trippin' with the Kandasamys 04/06/2021
Awake 09/06/2021
Sweet & Sour 04/06/2021
Xtreme 04/06/2021
Tragic Jungle 09/06/2021
Skater Girl
Silver Skates 16/06/2021
Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens (Coming Soon)
A Family 18/06/2021
Fatherhood 18/06/2021
Good on Paper 23/06/2021
The Ice Road 25/06/2021
America: The Motion Picture 30/06/2021
The House of Flowers: The Movie 23/06/2021
Prime Time 30/06/2021
NETFLIX ORIGINAL COMEDY
Alan Saldaña: Locked Up 03/06/2021
NETFLIX ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARIES
Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet 04/06/2021
Human: The World Within 04/06/2021
Unwind Your Mind 15/06/2021
Penguin Town 16/06/2021
This Is Pop 22/06/2021
Murder by the Coast 23/06/2021
Sisters on Track 24/06/2021
Wonder Boy 26/06/2021
Sophie: A Murder in West Cork 30/06/2021
NETFLIX KIDS & FAMILY
Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme 01/06/2021
Wish Dragon 11/06/2021
Rhyme Time Town: Season 2 15/06/2021
StarBeam: Season 4 29/06/2021
NETFLIX ANIME
Trese 11/06/2021
Record of Ragnarok (Coming Soon)
Godzilla Singular Point 24/06/2021
The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement 28/06/2021
Additional Content for June
A Perfect Ending
Adult Life Skills
Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey
Colombiana
Count Arthur Strong: Series 1-3
Destruction: Las Vegas
Dream/Killer
Elvis Presley: The Searcher: Season 1
Joe Wicks: The Body Coach: Season 1
Married to Medicine: Season 2
Nigella: At My Table: Season 1
Octonauts: Season 3-4
On Becoming a God in Central Florida: Season 1
One Chance
Summoned
The Blair Witch Project
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 3-4
Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
Thomas and Friends: Season 24
Top Coppers: Series 1
Total Drama Island
Kim's Convenience: Season 5
Little Jacob
Sophie Seeks 7
The Girl and the Gun
Strange but True
Captain Phillips
Boyz n the Hood
Song One
The Karate Kid (2010)
Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Inferno
Rurouni Kenshin: Origins
Rurouni Kenshin: The Legend Ends
The Dead Don't Die
The Intruder
Aquaman
The Angry Birds Movie 2
