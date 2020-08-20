SLIDESHOW: Dramatic photos show damage caused by Storm Ellen as cleanup continues in Limerick

THE cleanup is continuing across Limerick in the aftermath of Storm Ellen which caused significant damage and left thousands of homes and businesses without power.

Limerick City and County Council says its crews are continuing to work across the city and the county dealing with the aftermath of Storm Ellen.

Crews have been working since first light dealing with a large number of fallen trees, branches, debris and some minor flooding on roads.

Areas around Limerick city and in Kilmallock are particularly affected while crews from ESB Networks are working to restore power to more than 10,000 customers in Limerick.

Irish Water says several areas of County Limerick have been affected by supply disruption as a result of power outages and other issues.

The areas affected include Ballyneety, Drombanna, Caherconlish, Castleconnell, Murroe, Oola, Pallasgreen, Kilteely, Hospital, Herbertstown, Martinstown, Bruff, Knocklong, Kilfinnane, Ballylanders, Ardpatrick and Glenosheen.

Overnight, roads from Kilmallock to Kilfinane/Ardpatrick/Knocklong and the Elton/Kilmallock road were blocked with multiple trees fallen with the Croom to Bruff road also affected.

The cleanup is continuing across the City and County this morning with crews attending storm related incidents.



There is still flooding , trees and debris on many roads. If travelling today give yourself plenty of travel time and drive to the conditions. #StormEllen pic.twitter.com/0GNAE7Xujk — Limerick Fire & Rescue (@LimerickFire) August 20, 2020

In Limerick city, the R512 was flooded below the Railway Bridge on the Galvone side while the Kilmallock Road roundabout was also flooded.

The Ballysimon Road (R527 )was flooded at Stonebridge (railway bridge) and at the Tipperary Road roundabout.

The Dublin Road (R445) was flooded under the railway bridge at Cunneen’s with some spot flooding overnight in Garryowen and Rhebogue.

There was also damage to structures, roofs and street lighting that council crews are dealing with.

Limerick City and County Council is logging all incidents and will work throughout today to clear roads.

This tree at Ashbourne Avenue ⬇️was one of the casualties of #StormEllen ( by @FintanYTWalsh) - more here https://t.co/rDNBATZFC1 pic.twitter.com/V1Pd2Rw2QN — Limerick Leader (@Limerick_Leader) August 20, 2020

The advice is to take extreme care on the roads throughout the day as spot flooding and debris from the storm may cause hazards especially on more rural routes.

Met Eireann advises that it will remain windy today, with a mix of bright or sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy and merging to give longer spells of rain at times, with a risk of thundery downpours.

A status yellow rainfall warning remains in place until 5am on Friday.

There is also a risk of localised flooding. Maximum temperatures 16 to 19 Celsius, in strong and gusty southerly winds.