Irish water working on restoring supplies across south and east Limerick

IRISH Water and Limerick City and County Council are working to restore water supply to customers in a number of areas in the south and east of the county which have been disrupted following Storm Ellen.

Areas affected by supply disruption as a result of power outages and other issues include Ballyneety, Drombanna, Caherconlish, Castleconnell, Murroe, Oola, Pallasgreen, Kilteely, Hospital, Herbertstown, Martinstown, Bruff, Knocklong, Kilfinnane, Ballylanders, Ardpatrick, Glenosheen and surrounding areas.

An Irish Water spokesperson said crews are working to restore supplies in these areas as "quickly and as safely as possible".

"In some areas access is being hampered due to fallen trees or flooding," they said.

Further updates on restoration times will be provided throughout the day and up-to-date information will be available on the Irish Water website, water.ie and on Twitter @IWCare. Their customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278.

"Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a supply outage occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to restore normal supply to impacted customers.

"Irish Water is working at this time, with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE Covid-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing," said the spokesperson.