SLIDESHOW: On this day in 2003: Munster thump Gloucester in 'Miracle Match'

MUNSTER earned a Heineken Cup quarter-final place in sensational style on this day, January 18, 2003 at Thomond Park by thrashing Gloucester 33-6.

With a minute of normal time left, Munster, despite producing a superb performance, looked set to be denied on points difference.

But John Kelly's injury-time try allied to Ronan O'Gara's brave conversion ensured that Munster pipped Gloucester for second place in Pool 2 behind winners Perpignan.

Going into the fixture, Munster had to beat premiership heavyweights Gloucester by four clear tries and a minimum of 27 points.

And the home side managed to pull it off in a pulsating contest that would later be called, 'The Miracle Match'.

Frenchman Joel Jutge, the match referee, is still moved today by the atmosphere which enveloped Thomond Park on that January day in 2003.

“It’s a stadium with an extraordinary atmosphere, made even more so today by the supporters being so close to the players,” Jutge said.

“You still feel the soul of the amateur game. It’s a fairly unique place with a small corridor to access the impressive pitch.

“I never sought to shield myself from this exceptional atmosphere; I looked to soak it up and let the match carry me along. It was very euphoric.”

An O’Gara penalty and a try from Mossie Lawler, while Gloucester were down to 14 men, propelled Minster into a 16-6 interval lead. O’Gara then extended Munster’s lead to 19-6 with his second penalty, but it was only after he converted Mick O’Driscoll’s 56th minute try that Munster’s qualification looked possible.

“There were a lot of mauls that excited the crowd as soon as they advanced a few metres," Jutge recalled.

"But the most impressive thing was the cathedral-like silence that greeted the goalkickers. These silences gave you goosebumps. There wasn’t a sound.

“I knew the challenge for Munster – that they had to score four tries – but I didn’t know that they had to open up a 27-point gap.

“It became clear with some surprising, game-changing decisions. It was another type of rugby – professional, but with a hint of the amateur game. It was magnificent.

“You felt that the end of the match was going to be intense. Right from the start of the second half, the Munstermen exerted huge pressure.”

John Kelly’s second try, followed by O’Gara’s decisive conversion, enabled Munster to beat Gloucester 33-6 at the end of an epic encounter to clinch second place in Pool 2 behind the winners, Perpignan.

MUNSTER: Jeremy Staunton; John Kelly, Mike Mullins, Jason Holland, Mossy Lawlor; Ronan O’Gara, Peter Stringer; Marcus Horan, Frankie Sheahan, John Hayes; Donncha O’Callaghan, Mick O’Driscoll; Jim Williams (captain), Alan Quinlan, Anthony Foley.

GLOUCESTER: Henry Paul; James Simpson-Daniel, Terry Fanolua, Robert Todd, Thinus Delport; Ludovic Mercier, Andy Gomarsall; Rodrigo Roncero, Olivier Azam, Phil Vickery (captain); Rob Fidler, Mark Cornwall; Peter Buxton, Jake Boer, Junior Paramore.