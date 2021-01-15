SLIDESHOW: On this day in 2002: Ireland rugby squad trains at Thomond Park

THE Ireland rugby squad held a training session at Thomond Park on this day, January 15 in 2002.

The training session gave the public the opportunity to meet the Ireland players. School children from the surrounding counties were invited to attend the open session to see the Irish team train up close.

Ireland went on to win three of their five fixtures in the 2002 Six Nations Championship, to finish third in the table.

Eddie O'Sullivan's side thumped Wales 54-10 at Lansdowne Road before losing heavily 45-11 to England at Twickenham.

Ireland then defeated Scotland 43-22 in Dublin before recording a 32-17 victory over Italy at Lansdowne Road. The campaign ended with a heavy 44-5 defeat at the hands of France in Paris.

That success saw France complete the Grand Slam.