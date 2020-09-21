SLIDESHOW: Newcastle West celebrate Limerick Co IHC final glory

RESILIENT Newcastle West ended Na Piarsaigh's dream of scoring a famous county final double in less than 24 hours when emerging victorious in a thrilling Limerick county intermediate hurling decider at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Sunday afternoon.

Newcastle West recorded a nail-biting 1-24 to 1-22 success after extra time in sun-drenched conditions.

Na Piarsaigh had been hoping to add the county intermediate title to the senior crown the Caherdavin won so emphatically on Saturday night.

The sides had finished deadlocked 1-15 each at the end of normal time after Na Piarsaigh rallied from five points in arrears late on to force extra time.