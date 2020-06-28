On this day - 1987 Munster Hurling final replay - Cork prove too strong for Limerick
JUNE 28 1987 - Limerick were defeated 3-14 to 0-10 against Cork in Semple Stadium Thurles. The first game had ended in a 3-11 to 3-11 draw just two weeks earlier, however the ‘Rebels’ proved too strong for Limerick in front of 35,000 and referee J Moore from Waterford.
Scorers for Cork : J. Fenton (1–8), K. Hennessy (1–2), K. Fitzgibbon (1–0), T. McCarthy (0–2), T. O'Sullivan (0–1), J. Cashman (0–1).
Scorers for Limerick: P. Kelly (0–3), D. FitzGerald (0–2), O. O'Connor (0–2), P. McCarthy (0–1), D. Punch (0–1), G. Hegarty (0–1).
