SLIDESHOW: On This Day 1999 - Limerick players star for Ireland against New South Wales Country

On this day in 1999, Ireland's tour of Australia saw them take on New South Wales Country, winning 43-6 in a warm up game ahead of their two test tour. That weekend they took on New South Wales proper. Oh to be back to the old schools tours.....

NEW SOUTH WALES COUNTRY: J. Moreton. J. Grant N. Friis, C. Wells, L. Job, J. Lancaster, S. Merrick. D. Nowlan, G. Koerstz, W. Petty, J. Nowlan, M. Mitchell, J. Quinn, J. Whittle captain, S. Fava. Subs. J. Ives for Koertz (35), V. Talasi for Job 951), M. Luitas for Petty (67), D. Flannery for Lancaster (73), N. Tynan for Talasi (76).

IRELAND: G. Dempsey. J. Bishop. B. O'Driscoll, M. Mullins, M. Mostyn, D. Humphreys, T. Tierney, J. Fitzpatrick, K. Wood captain; P. Clohessy, R. Casey, J. Davidson, D. Corkery, V. Costello, A. Ward. Subs. P. Wallace for Fitpatrick (46), D. O'Cuinneagain for Costello (50), G. Nesdale for Wood, J. Staunton for Humphreys (both 55), J. Bell for Dempsey (62), T. Brennan for Davidson (66).

Ref: Wayne Ericksson.