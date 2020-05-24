SLIDESHOW: On this day 2008: Munster Rugby win second European Cup

On this day, 12 years ago, Munster were crowned Heineken Cup champions for the second time in three years after a 16-13 win over Toulouse in Saturday’s final at the Millennium Stadium.

A try from Denis Leamy, coupled with a Ronan O’Gara conversion and penalty, allowed Munster to build a 10-6 half time lead, However the French side brought things level at 13-13 mid-way through the second half before Ronan O’Gara slotted his third penalty to ease Munster back into the driving seat.

The Munster pack, with man of the match Alan Quinlan to the fore then starved Toulouse of possession to ensure that Paul O’Connell was able to lift the trophy and send Declan Kidney off to his new role as Ireland coach with a final success.

Munster: D Hurley; D Howlett, L Mafi, R Tipoki, I Dowling; R O’Gara, T O’Leary; M Horan, J Flannery, J Hayes; D O’Callaghan, P O’Connell (capt); A Quinlan, D Wallace, D Leamy.

Toulouse: C Heymans; M Medard, M Kunavore, Y Jauzion, Y Donguy; J-B Elissalde, B Kelleher; D Human, W Servat, S Perugini; F Pelous (capt), P Albacete; J Bouilhou, T Dusautoir, S Sowerby

Referee: Nigel Owens