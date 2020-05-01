SLIDESHOW: On This Day 1999: Garryowen lose All-Ireland League final, in extra time, to Cork Con

On this day Saturday, May 1, 1999 Cork Constitution defeated Garryowen 14-11 (after extra-time), in the All-Ireland League final at Lansdowne Road.

Munster wing Anthony Horgan opened the scoring after just two minutes with a try, however Garryowen's Killian Keane was to close the gap to 5-3 shortly after the 25th minute mark. Two Ronan O'Gara penalties left the men from Leeside 11-3 in front at the short whistle.

Killian Keane was once more good from the tee in the second half to close the gap to 11-6, before Jack Clarke crossed in the final minute to make the game 11-11 and force extra time.

Twelve minutes into that period of extra 'innings' O'Gara broke Garryowen hearts with a penalty to seal a tight and hard fought 14-11 win.

The strength of the teams on show highlight the power and position of the league just 21 years ago. Cork Con sported Anthony Horgan, John Kelly, Ronan O'Gara, Brian O'Meara and Frankie Sheehan in their side, while Garryowen lined out with Dominic Crotty, Killian Keane, Jeremy Staunton, Tom Tierney and David Wallace.