On This Day 2001: Limerick lose to Galway in Hurling League

On this day, April 1 2001, Eamonn Cregan's Limerick senior hurlers suffered a 2-19 to 2-12 loss to Galway in Ballinasloe. Galway were without their Athenry contingent due to club championship commitments, however they managed to pull through to a seven point win.

The Limerick team on the day was: T Houlihan, S McDonagh, TJ Ryan, D Reale, J Foley, D Ryan, M Foley, J Moran, M O'Brien, P O'Grady, O Moran, M Keane, J Butler, B Begley, B Foley. Subs that came on: C Smith, E O'Neill, J Meskell.