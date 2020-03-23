On This Day 2008: Galway defeat means Limerick play Cork in hurling league quarter final

ON March 23, 2008 LIMERICK and Galway met in the final round group game of Division 1B of the Allianz Hurling League.

The Ger Loughnane managed Tribesmen were 2-24 to 1-16 winners in the Gaelic Grounds.

The win moved Galway into the league semi finals, while the Richie Bennis managed Limerick moved onto a quarter final tie with Cork - the Rebels were 0-13 to 0-8 winners.

Limerick, captained by Stephen Lucey, trailed 0-13 to 0-7 at half time.

Manners didn't get any better for the home side on the resumption of the second half with a Galway blast of 1-6 with just 0-1 in reply.

When Kerril Wade goaled, Galway were 1-19 to 0-8 ahead.

Iarla Tannion had a second Galway goal before substitute Mike O'Brien had a late Limerick consolation goal.

SCORERS: Limerick: Kevin Tobin 0-5 (all frees), Alan O’Connor 1-1 (0-1 free), Donal O’Grady 0-3, Pat Tobin and Donie Ryan 0-2 each, Niall Moran, Mike O’Brien and Barry Foley, 0-1 each. Galway: Ger Farragher 0-11 (0-10 frees), Iarla Tannian 1-3, Kerril Wade 1-2, Fergal Healy 0-4, Niall Healy, Kevin Hynes, Conor Dervan and David Forde, 0-1 each.

LIMERICK: David Bulfin; Damien Reale, Stephen Lucey, Seamus Hickey; Mark O’Riordan, Paudie O’Dwyer, Damien Cosgrave; Donal O’Grady, Peter Lawlor; Niall Moran, Ollie Moran, Kevin Tobin; Pat Tobin, Brian Begley, Donie Ryan. Subs: Mike O’Brien for Peter Lawlor (35mins), Wayne McNamara for Pat Tobin (49mins), Gavin O’Mahony for Mark O’Riordan (51mins), Barry Foley for Ollie Moran (54mins), Alan O’Connor for Kevin Tobin (60mins).

GALWAY: James Skehill; Conor Dervan, Tony Og Regan, Shane Kavanagh; Adrian Cullinane, John Lee, Ger Mahon; Kevin Hynes, Richie Murray; Ger Farragher, Fergal Healy, Aonghus Callinan; Kerril Wade, Iarla Tannian, Niall Healy. Subs: David Forde for Richie Murray (33mins); Alan Gaynor for Shane Kavanagh (54mins); Sean Glynn for Kerril Wade (57mins); J. Breen for Iarla Tannian (69mins).

REFEREE: Barry Kelly (Westmeath).