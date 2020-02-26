WATCH: Two Limerick colleges secure All-Ireland Basketball crowns

It was a spectacular day for Limerick basketball this afternoon as Castletroy College did the cup and league double in the U16 C Boys behind another huge 46 points from Ruairi Cronin, while Hazelwood College took the honours in the U16C Girls.

Ruairi Cronin lead Castletroy College to the Cup and League Double today (watch back here) with a stellar forty-six point performance. St Aidans did a good job in the first quarter of finding ways to attack Castletroy’s zone defence. Paul Ryan and Darragh McGowran were to the fore with a combined nine points for St Aidans but it was Cronin with thirteen that led all scorers and it was 15-12 to Castletroy going into the second.

Cronin carried on where he left off and Castletroy’s defence went up a notch and forced turnovers. Ryan Mullane Ndu and Ciaran Coulter hit a couple of nice shots but Cronin carried the offensive load with fourteen. Dakota Callally had a big three and Ryan had five points but that was all St Aidans could manage and it was 36-20 at the half.

A big third quarter was needed from St Aidans and they upped their game on both ends of the court, Ryan got some blocks and they forced Cronin to come inside more, while he still had ten points, that was all Castletroy managed in their lowest scoring quarter. McGowran had a another big three and Ryan went to work inside and from the free throw line with six points in a row before Callally had two big threes and the deficit was cut to 46-37 going into the fourth.

Castletroy refocused their defence and held St Aidans to just seven points with Callally, Ryan and Sam Cummins getting their scores. Cronin had nine points to bring his total to forty-six. And Castletroy achieved the double of cup and league on the scoreline of 59-44.

Castletroy College

Yousif El Mahi, Darragh O’Sullivan, Ryan Mullane Ndu 6, Jonah O’Rourke, Daniel Shahab, Ruairi Cronin 46, Ciaran Coulter 3, Kyle Mullane Ndu 4, Andrew Lowe, Ben Hourigan, Niall Byrnes.

St Aidans CBS

Dakota Callally 15, Sam Cummins 2, David Fanning 2, Aidan Geraghty, Callum Keogh, Jerard Laureta, Thomas McGorry, Darragh McGowran 7, Jack Moore, Sean O’Reilly, Paul Ryan 18, Gabriel Tang.

MVP: Ruairi Cronin, Castletroy College

Also in the National Basketball Arena, Tallaght, Hazelwood College, Dromcollogher had too much for Castletroy College in the final of the U16 B Girls League final.

Castletroy College, Limerick 38

Hazelwood College, Dromcollogher 52

In this all Limerick affair, both teams got off to a fast start. (Watch back here) Kiera Shyne opened the scoring for Castletroy before Saoirse McCarthy hit two free throws to get Hazelwood off the mark. Sorcha Cronin had five points with Shyne getting another elbow jumper to bring Castletroy to eleven points for the quarter. Hannah Cremin made her free throws when on the line before the Fahy sisters, Keelan and Niamh contributed as well to give Hazelwood a one-point lead 11-12 going into the second.

Castletroy started the brighter with Emma O’Sullivan finding her range on the way to 6 points in this quarter. Shyne was a threat the whole time in transition with Azeezat Muniru getting on the scoreboard. Limiting the second attempts held Hazelwood to just eight points with Cremin, McCarthy and Niamh Fahy the scorers. Castletroy lead 23-20 at the half.

The third quarter saw Hazelwood flip the script, Niamh Fahy had seven points with Cremin and Meabh Magner scoring in the lane as well to erase the deficit and push Hazelwood in front. O’Sullivan and Cronin kept the scoreboard ticking but the writing was on the wall for Castletroy. It was 33-37 going into the last quarter.

Hazelwood came out as they finished the third, Cremin was unstoppable on her way to a game high of twenty-one points and Castletroy had no answer to her. Shyne and Nofeesat Muniru did find they basket but it was not enough to stop Hazelwood College taking the win 38-52.

Castletroy College

Kiera Shyne 11, Emma, O’Sullivan 11, Sorcha Cronin 8, Gandy Malou Mamel 1, Nofeesat Muniru 5, Azeezat Muniru 2, Tawaklit Musa, Julia Cuneen.

Hazelwood College

Hannah Cremin 21, Laura Sexton, Maebh Magner 4, Katie Burke 2, Saorise McCarthy 10, Keelan Fahy 6, Katie Coughlan, Grace Noonan, Orla Bennis, Sarah Kate O’Connor, Niamh Fahy 11, Keelin O’Brien.

MVP: Hannah Cremin, Hazelwood College.