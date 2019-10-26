SLIDESHOW: Cork's St Colman's pip Limerick's Ardscoil Ris to Dean Ryan honours

SAINT COLMAN'S, FERMOY 0-14 ÁRDSCOIL RÍS 1-10

As Ben Nyhan's late point gave them the lead for the just the second time, Saint Colman's held out to capture a thirteenth Dean Ryan Cup on a sodden Fitzgerald Park in Kilmallock on Friday.

The Clyda Rovers half-forward's strike from the wing capped a fighting comeback by the Fermoy school's under-16 hurlers after they'd been rocked by Árdscoil Rís's goal after eighteen seconds and looked to have blown their chances after a brief moment in front before the break was overcome by their opponents' third quarter revival.

Seeking a return to the winner's enclosure after a four year absence, the North Circular Road had a third Munster title within their grasp but wasted chances to build on their early brreakthrough and then lost their defensive shape coming up to half-time and full-time by conceding the fouls for Colmans hotshot Dan Roche to punish.

Straight from the throw-ind, Ardscoil exploded into action as Niall O'Farrell raced through the challenges and passed to Jack Golden who layoff Patrick O'Neill whipped to the net. Shane O'Brien then sent the puckout back over the bar and it was all going the Limerick school's way when O'Farrell pointed a free.

He converted a second after Roche got Colmans off the mark but that proved to be the end of Ardscoil's early dominance. Tidy hurling drew Fermoy back into the game, draing two fouls for Roche to punish before Edmund Cashman pointed from play. ASR's response foundered on overplaying the ball in attack and, when possession was lost, Colmans countered for antoher pair of Roche frees to equalise.

Dylan Lynch broke the sequnce only for Roche and Ben Nodwell to give Blackwater school the lead for the first time but that was cancelled out by O'Neill on the stroke of half-time to leave the scores tied at 1-5 to 0-8.

O'Farrell's free and Lynch were met by Roche within minutes of the restart but, as the surface cut up in the rain, another quarter-hour lapsed before O'Farrell sent over anohter free. That was immediately met by one from Roche as was O'Brien's strike before Roche punished another foul from further out to equalise.

Five minutes from time, O'Brien restored Árdscoil's lead but they continued to concede frees under pressure as Roche kept his nerve to tie up the scores and Nyhan sent the puckout back over the bar which proved to be the winner as the Fermoy defence held out against the last gasp attacks.

SCORERS, SAINT COLMAN'S: Dan Roche 0-11 (8 frees), Edmond Cashman, Ben Nodwell, Ben Nyhan 0-1 each; ÁRDSCOIL RÍS: Patrick O'Neill 1-1, Niall O'Farrell 0-4 (4 frees), Stephen O'Brien 0-3, Dylan Lynch 0-2.

ÁRDSCOIL RÍS: Séimí Gully (Clonlara); Brian O'Keeffe Murroe-Boher), John Fitzgerald (Na Piarsaigh), Colm Flynn (Sixmilebridge); JJ Carey (Na Piarsaigh), Vince Harrington (Na Piarsaigh), Cian Scully (Dromin-Athlacca); Dylan Lynch (Na Piarsaigh), Wayne Kearns (Na Piarsaigh); Riain O'Byrne (Crecora-Manister), Niall O'Farrell (Broadford), Jack Golden (Monaleen); Patrick O'Neill (Na Piarsaigh), David Kennedy (Sixmilebridge), Shane O'Brien (Kilmallock). SUB: Dara Casey (Sixmilebridge) for Riain O'Byrne (54 minutes).

SAINT COLMAN'S FERMOY: Colm McCarthy (Castlelyons); Luke Carey (Kilworth), Conor Hazelwood (Bride Rovers), David Barry (Bride Rovers); Kyle Wallace (Saint Catherine's), Adam Walsh (Saint Catherine's), Cillian Fitzpatrick (Fermoy); Gearóid O'Brien(Saint Catherine's), Cillian Tobin (Castlelyons); Ben Nyhan (Clyda Rovers), Dan Roche (Ballyhooly), Michael O'Driscoll (Watergrasshill); Ben Nodwell (Saint Catherine's), Edmond Cashman (Bride Rovers), Brendan Lehane (Watergrasshill). SUB: Roan O'Riordan (Kilworth) for Brendan Lehane.

REFEREE: Noel Cosgrave (Tipperary)