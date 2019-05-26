WATCH: Fairview Rangers claim Lawson Cup title as Aisling Annacotty bow out of FAI Cup

Lawson Cup Final

Fairview Rgs 3

Pike Rovers 2

Fairview Rgs broke an 18 year gap when they captured the Lawson Cup with a 3-2 win over old rivals Pike Rvs at Jackman Park on Sunday morning. A big crowd turned out and were treated to a very entertaining tie that was in doubt to the very end.

The Blues no doubt will be sorry the season is ending as they seem to be getting stronger with each week.

The Hoops were mentally drained following the loss of the Munster Junior Cup and Premier League in the last week and it showed in their physical play with a number of players understandably visibly jaded.

The winners twice took the lead in the first half but on each occasion Pike hauled them back.

A more muted second half only produced one goal but Ross Mann's finish proved to be decisive.

Right from the off it was evident Fairview were determined not to let the game pass them by and the speed of James Fitzgerald and Ross Mann with the guile of Robbie Kelleher kept the Pike rearguard under pressure in the first quarter.

However it was the Hoops who had the first chance of note when Paddy O’Malley forced a good save from Richie Ryan and Jonatahn Grant following up was denied on the line by Brian Fitzgerald.

The Fairview keeper suffered an injury in the incident which hampered him throughout the remainder of the game.

Fairview broke the deadlock on 20 minutes when AJ O’Connor was allowed run unopposed to meet Fitzgerald’s corner kick to powerfully head home from six yards.

A crucial interception by Paul Danaher denied Steven McGann at the back post but Pike were not to be denied and were back on level terms 15 minutes from the break when Colin Daly fired past an obviously hindered Ryan.

Fairview regained their lead when strong running by Mann saw him force the ball across the face of goal and Fitzgerald pounce to blast the ball in.

Again, Pike bounced back and they were level five minutes from the break when Pat Mullins headed in at the back post from Shane Walsh’s inch perfect delivery.

The last few minutes of an action packed opening half saw Mann burst onto a Robbie Kelleher through ball but fired inches wide and at the other end Conor Kavanagh's 20 yarder forced Ryan full length to block and Grant following up hit the rebound off the upright.

The second half proved a much more mundane affair with neither keeper overly tested.

Colin Daly and Evan Patterson tried long range efforts and Jonathan Hannafin got on the end of Patterson’s delivery but blazed over at the back post.

The winning score when it arrived owed much to the toil of Robbie Kelleher. The striker chased down a ball on the left and despite being outnumbered created the space to cross into the area to Ross Mann whose diving header gave Gary Neville no chance.

With Pike pushing forward in search of an equaliser they were nearly caught on the break but Thomas Byrnes was denied by a fine save from Neville.

In the end Fairview’s hunger proved the difference and few would begrudge the Blue success. They have been improving all season and no doubt will continue their rebuilding schedule next season.

It is harsh on Pike Rvs. Sunday’s defeat was their only loss this season and to end the season with the Tuohy Cup will be disappointing by their standards.

They are due a well earned rest.

After the game LDL Chairman presented Fairview captain John Mullane with the coveted trophy to great celebration from the Fairview fans.

Fairview Rgs: Richard Ryan; Brian Fitzgerald; Josh Considine; Paul Danaher; John Mullane; Adam Frahill; Jeffery Judge; AJ O'Connor; Ross Mann; Robbie Kelleher; James Fitzgerald. Subs: Thomas Byrnes

Pike Rovers: Gary Neville; Wayne O'Donovan; Eddie O'Donovan; Pat Mullins; Conor Kavanagh; Colin Daly; Ian Fletcher; Shane Walsh; Paddy O'Malley; Steve McGann; Jonathan Grant. Subs: Eoin Hanrahan; Evan Patterson; Jonathan Hannafin



Div 4 Cup Final

Fairview Rgs 5

Lisnagry 0

Fairview Rgs ended their season on a high capturing the Div 4 Lar Hayes Cup with a 5-0 win over Lisnagry.

Fairview had something to prove going into the tie having finished second to their opponents in the League race as well as losing the Open Cup and they produced the goods.

Going to complete a treble, Lisnagry went into the tie as favourites but were overwhelmed on the night.

Fairview's Wayne Lee was the hero of the night with a brilliant hat trick. Craig Reddan also chipped in with a brace with Shane Madden excellent further back for the winners.

The deadlock was broken when Darren Roche played Lee through to round the keeper to fire in.

Shortly after the lead was doubled when a long ball by Alex Kiely was watched all the way by Lee and as the ball dropped he fell backward to nudge the ball past Ronan Pickford in the Lisnagry goal.

Just after the break Lee turned provider setting Reddan up to score number three.

Goal number four was worthy of the entry fee alone. Wayne Lee gathered the ball on the touchline about 40 yards from goal and let fly with a shot that flew into the top corner for an excellent goal.



Fairview Rgs C; Adam Rowan, Alex Kiely, Kieran Ryan, Declan Ryan, Shane Madden, Darren Roche, Craig Reddan, Shane Wallace, Shane Reed, Wayne Lee, Stewart Byrnes, Subs, Willie Barrett, Ross Rainsford, Glen O'Connor, Jason Benn, Jason Lipper

Lisnagry; Ronan Pickford; Dean Ryan, Kieran O'Malley, Jamie Collins, Jackub Jastrzebski; Jason Keane, Danny Byrnes, Liam Duffy; Christopher Quinlan, Keegan Park, Jordan Clancy, Subs: Kalem Harte, Chris Jastrzebski, Dion Lynch, Cathal Murphy and Eric Sheehan.



Division 1B Play-off

Hill Celtic 2

Newport 1

The great rivalry that existed between Hill Celtic and Newport all season, continued on Saturday evening when the two promoted sides played off to see who goes up to Division 1A as champions.

As it turned out, Hill Celtic, favoured with home advantage, just about shaded the tie to cap a superb season.

It was the fifth time these sides met this season and as usual there was hardly a kick of a ball between them.

Newport’s hopes took a dent in the opening minutes when Christy Doyle suffered injury that hopefully won’t keep him sidelined too long.

Hill Celtic turned the screw and took the lead when clever play by Purcell created the opening for Aaron Dawson whose shot struck the crossbar and bounced over the line.

Before Newport had time to regroup they were further behind. A corner on the right by Pat Boyle was met at the back post by Ken Nealon who was denied twice before Purcell swiveled and scored from close range.

Newport responded well and would have got back into the tie but for a couple of fine saves by Robert Power denying Sean O’Brien and Jack O’Carroll.

They got their reward before half time when Sean O’Brien pounced after Power had denied Paul Ryan.

Celtic had a great chance after the break to seal the tie when handball presented Dawson with a penalty kick but his effort smashed off the crossbar before being hacked to safety.

Newport continued to press for the equaliser but in fact it was the home side who went closest when Purcell’s weaving run set up Hayden Johnson but he was denied by a superb goal line clearance by Kevin O’Brien.

After the game LDL Chairman Christy O’Dwyer presented the trophy to Johnny Corbett who was playing his last game after a long and illustrious career and it was a fitting way to sign out.

Hill Celtic: Robert Power; John Corbett; Adrian Mitchell; Danny Sheehan; David Corbett; Mick Lipper; Alex Purcell; Pat Boyle; Aaron Dawson; Dean Mitchell; Ken Nealon, Subs: Hayden Johnson; Lee Reddan; John Mitchell; Evan Doran; Joe Manahan; Alan Aherne

Newport: Harry Ryan; James Lynch; Mark McGuire; Elliot Slattery; Christy O'Connor; Peter O'Sullivan; Paul Ryan; Sean O'Brien; Christy Doyle; Kevin Connolly; Brian O'Sullivan, Subs: Kevin O'Brien; Dave Kennedy; Nathan Hartigan; Jack Noble; Jack O'Carroll; Jimmy Fyffe; Brian Coffey

FAI Senior Cup

Lucan 3

Aisling Annacotty 1 (aet)



Aisling travelled to Lucan to take on the locals in the FAI Senior Cup and a young experimental Aisling XI put up a good showing before bowing out after extra time.

Aisling, still tied up in appeals with the FAI, were a goal behind at the break but good work by Jason Lipper set Ben Banaghan up for the equaliser after the restart.

The experienced home side tacked on two goals in extra time to advance.

Aisling; O Connor, Brian Butler, Nathan O’Callaghan, Graham Bourke, Steven Daly, Killian Moloney, Conor Arthur, Dylan Sheahan, Ben Banaghan, Colm O Reilly, Jason Lipper, Subs, James Whyte, Fionn Hurley, Tommy Canty, Eoghan Burke.

For more see #LLSport