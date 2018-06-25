SLIDESHOW: Thomond Swim 2018 results

The Annual Thomond swim took place at the weekend as 97 swimmers took to the water. Run by the Limerick Masters Swimming club, the event is now in it's 11th year, since being re-instated.

For more, see Limerick Masters Swimming

Main event:



Fastest Female Skins : Darcy Heuser in a net time of 27:53

Fastest Male Skins : Aaron O’Brien in a net time of 26:21



Wetsuits

1st Female Mairead Loughlin Markievicz Masters

2nd Female Mairead Elliott Shannon Masters

3rd Female Sinead Mortell Ennis Masters



1st Male Paul Keaney Senior Limerick Masters

2nd Male Andrew Crowley Go tri

3rd Male Nigel Laffan Go Tri



Skins

1st Female Carol Horrigan Limerick Masters

2nd Female Liz Ryan Limerick Masters

3rd Female Aoife McGuinness Limerick Masters



1st Male Eoin O’Kelly Limerick Masters

2nd Male Pearse Ryan Limerick Masters

3rd Male Brian Dillon Limerick Masters