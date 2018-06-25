SLIDESHOW: Thomond Swim 2018 results
The Annual Thomond swim took place at the weekend as 97 swimmers took to the water. Run by the Limerick Masters Swimming club, the event is now in it's 11th year, since being re-instated.
Main event:
Fastest Female Skins : Darcy Heuser in a net time of 27:53
Fastest Male Skins : Aaron O’Brien in a net time of 26:21
Wetsuits
1st Female Mairead Loughlin Markievicz Masters
2nd Female Mairead Elliott Shannon Masters
3rd Female Sinead Mortell Ennis Masters
1st Male Paul Keaney Senior Limerick Masters
2nd Male Andrew Crowley Go tri
3rd Male Nigel Laffan Go Tri
Skins
1st Female Carol Horrigan Limerick Masters
2nd Female Liz Ryan Limerick Masters
3rd Female Aoife McGuinness Limerick Masters
1st Male Eoin O’Kelly Limerick Masters
2nd Male Pearse Ryan Limerick Masters
3rd Male Brian Dillon Limerick Masters
