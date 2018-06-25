SLIDESHOW: Thomond Swim 2018 results

The Annual Thomond swim took place at the weekend as 97 swimmers took to the water. Run by the Limerick Masters Swimming club, the event is now in it's 11th year, since being re-instated. 

Main event: 
 
Fastest Female Skins : Darcy Heuser in a net time of 27:53
Fastest Male Skins : Aaron O’Brien  in a net time of 26:21
 
Wetsuits

1st Female Mairead Loughlin Markievicz Masters
2nd Female Mairead Elliott Shannon Masters
3rd Female Sinead Mortell Ennis Masters
 
1st Male Paul Keaney Senior Limerick Masters
2nd Male Andrew Crowley Go tri
3rd Male Nigel Laffan Go Tri
 
Skins

1st Female Carol Horrigan  Limerick Masters
2nd Female Liz Ryan  Limerick Masters
3rd Female Aoife McGuinness  Limerick Masters
 
1st Male Eoin O’Kelly  Limerick Masters
2nd Male Pearse Ryan  Limerick Masters
3rd Male Brian Dillon  Limerick Masters