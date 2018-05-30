SLIDESHOW: Kennedy Cup 2018 is launched at UL

DETAILS of the 2018 SFAI Umbro Kennedy Cup, which will feature 32-interleague U-14 soccer sides competing at UL over five days this month, have been announced.

Three local teams, the Limerick District Schoolboy League (LDSL), the Limerick Desmond Schoolboy League and Limerick County Schoolboy League will compete in the feast of football.

The SFAI U-14 Kennedy Cup, in existence since 1976, was originally played as a knockout competition with a small number of teams competing.

The LDSL won their first Kennedy Cup in 1980 when they beat the Dublin District SL in the final played in Dublin. The first SFAI Kennedy Cup Tournament in its current format was played in UCD in 1991.

The following year NUI, Galway hosted the tournament, and in 1993 the SFAI in conjunction with the LDSL, held the Kennedy Cup Tournament in Limerick.

With the exception of a couple of years when it took on a different format due to foot and mouth disease epidemic and then clashing with Ireland playing in a World Cup tournament, the Kennedy Cup has been held in UL ever since with the venue now regarded as its spiritual home.

The LDSL, in association with the SFAI, are now entering their 25th year hosting this very prestigious tournament.

The LDSL won their second Kennedy Cup in its current format in the year 2000.

From the first game on Monday, June 11, to the cup final on Friday, June 15, 96 games will be played in total.

Overall, the tournament will feature 640 players, as well as 192 team officials, 36 referees and 95 league personnel.

The Limerick District Schoolboy League are in Group 4 along with the Midlands League, North Tipperary and the West Waterford East Cork leagues.

Meanwhile, a comprehensive new history of schoolboy soccer in Limerick, covering the period from 1931 to 2000, will be launched at Janesboro FC Clubhouse on Friday, June 8 at 7.30pm.

The 950-page History of Limerick of Schoolboy Soccer 1931-2000 has been compiled by authors Christy Brennan, Sean Curtin and Gerry McCormack.