Limerick football trio claim national awards

THREE Limerick players were selected on the Lidl Division Four Team of the 2018 Ladies National Football League.

Limerick defenders Olivia Giltenane (Mungret St Pauls), Shauna Ryan (Murroe-Boher) and forward Mairead Kavanagh (St Ailbes) were all honoured with selection and received their awards at Croke Park on Friday evening, May 25.

The players on each of the four divisional selections were nominated by opposition managers after each round of fixtures, and the players who received the most nominations have been included.

The Division 4 team includes four players from recently-crowned champions Wicklow, three representatives each from runners-up Louth and Limerick, two from Antrim and one each from Derry, Fermanagh and Carlow.

John Ryan County Manager and Aideen Fitzpatrick Liaison officer to Limerick travelled up to Croke Park to show respect to the girls and celebrate their awards.

The Ladies start their championship campaign in late July and will attempt reach a Junior All Ireland Final next September.