SLIDESHOW: Pike Rovers advance in Cup as Janesboro move closer to League title

MUNSTER JUNIOR CUP Carrick B 1 - 2 Pike Rovers

For the second game running Pike Rovers did it the hard way going to final minutes of extra time before seeing off a plucky Carrick XI in Waterford on Sunday afternoon.

Pike were not fooled by the "B" tag attached to the home side and had to grind out a result the hard way.

Despite having the better of the opening exchanges Pike were hit by a sucker punch when Sean Rees fired Carrick in front on 20 minutes.

Pike went in search of an equaliser but had to wait until midway through the second half to break down a resolute defence.

Paddy O'Malley's delivery was headed home at the back post by Colin Daly.

Despite Pike's control of the ball they couldn't find a way through in the 90 minutes.

Extra time followed and with a couple of minutes remaining Dave Ryan crossed, Steve McGann shot and the ball rebounded as Eoin Hanrahan pounced to hit a daisy cutter to the back of the net.

Pike's reward now is a home semi final versus Killarney Celtic. In the other semi final Janesboro host Newmarket Celtic.

Pike Rovers: James Tierney; Wayne O'Donovan; Darragh Carroll; Wayne Colbert; Eddie O'Donovan; Eoin Hanrahan; Dave Ryan; Steve McGann; Paddy O'Malley; Colin Daly; Cian Collins. Subs: Adam Lipper; Kyle Duhig; Adam O'Doherty; Gary Neville



Premier League - Janesboro 4 - 1 Carew Park

Janesboro took a huge step on their quest to retain the Premier League crown with a convincing 4-1 win over would be challengers Carew Park at Pearse Stadium.

In a game that saw the original fixture abandoned the home side showed their prowess in front of goal clinically converting the chances presented to them.

John Tierney's opener was all that was between the sides in an evenly fought contest but after the break a double from the League's top scorer Keith Mawdsley put paid to Carew's challenge.

An accumulation of yellow cards cost Carew late in the tie and they finished with nine players after which Aaron Nunan completed the scoring.

'Boro set up with three at the back and in Thomas Clarke, Aidan Hurley and Steven Bradley they gave a dangerous Carew Park only crumbs to work from.

In the middle of the park Kevin Murphy and Adrian Power worked tirelessly while the Deadly duo of Shane Clarke and Keith Mawdsley were always a threat.

Carew Park rarely got into their stride over the 90 minutes despite the efforts of Mark Slattery, Pat Boyle, Adam Frahill and Darragh Rainsford.

It was obvious from the off that the match officials were determined to keep hold of the game and a such there were free kicks aplenty which did little for the flow of the game.

The first real chance on 12 minutes saw Mawdsley get to Power's delivery but from point blank range Dave Quinn in the Carew goal pulled off a stunning save.

At the other end a Rainsford free kick deflected into the path of Jamie O'Sullivan whose first time shot flew inches over the top.

Mark Slattery made two vital interceptions to keep the home side at bay and Murphy blasted wide when presented with a chance at the back post while Jonathan Grant was denied by the upright after turning his marker in the box.

The breakthrough came ten minutes from the break when Murphy gathered at the back post and pulled the ball back for John Tierney to guide the ball home from 12 yards.

An acrobatic save by Quinn just before the break kept the deficit to one when the keeper went full length to keep out Shane Clarke's goal bound chip.

Boro added their second on the hour mark when Mawdsley raced through the middle and held off two challengers before poking the ball past Quinn.

Carew responded well and ace poacher Grant pulled one back when looping a header into the top corner from Rainsford's pass.

The visitors upped the tempo and went in search of the equaliser when they were hit on the break when Mawdsley sneaked between two defenders to steal the ball and, like his first, slipped the ball past the advancing Keeper to make it 3-1.

With Carew Park losing two players to second yellow cards they paid the price near the end when Power pulled the ball back for Arron Nunan who bundled the ball home from close range.

Janesboro: John Mulready; Aidan Hurley; Tom Clarke; Steven Bradley; Kevin Murphy; Niall Hanley; John Tierney; Adrian Power; Ryan O'Doherty; Shane Clarke; Keith Mawdsley. Subs: Arron Nunan

Carew Park: David Quinn; John Boyle; Jon Somers; Gary Griffin; Mark Slattery; Adam Frahill; Pat Boyle; John Connery; Jamie O'Sullivan; Darragh Rainsford; Jonathan Grant. Subs: Barry Dillon; Alex Purcell



Moyross 0 - 4 Regional Utd

After Janesboro's defeat of Carew Park, Regional have emerged as the biggest threat to the Champions. On Sunday they put four past Moyross without reply.

Declan Cusack, Martin Madden and Ken Nealon had Regional well on their way by half time and after the break Kieran O'Connell netted his 18th of the season to complete the scoring.

Moyross: Michael O'Donoghue; Jonathan Power; James McNamara; Pat McCallig; Lee Boyle; Luke Ward; Shane Guerin; Anthony Lee; Stephen Hannon; Aaron Power; Barry Quinn.

Regional Utd: Rob Shier; Sam Gleeson; Ian Hughes; Jack Molyneaux; Mike Reidy; Martin Madden; Declan Cusack; Kieran O'Connell; Brian Monaghan; Pat McDonagh; Ken Nealon. Subs: Ray Lynch



Ballynanty Rovers 2 Nenagh AFC 0

Ballynanty Rvs new manager David Dunphy continued his winning run when his charges defeated Nenagh 2-0 in Shelbourne Park.

Balla sub Nikola Strok scored both goals for the home side who are determined to have a good run in to their campaign.

Ballynanty Rovers: Stephen McNamara; Dara Hughes; Damian Conway; Dermot Fitzgerald; Ken Meehan; Jason Hughes; Michael Guerin; Eddie Byrnes; Derek Daly; Jamie Daly; Kevin Nolan. Subs: Jordon Franklin; Nikola Strok

Nenagh AFC: Aaron Savage; Eoin Coffey; Steven Daly; Mark McKenna; John Mitchell; Dylan Sheehan; Luke Kennedy; Ross Fitzgerald; Ben Banaghan; Thomas Shepard; Daniel Burke.



Fairview Rgs 3 - 1 Kilmallock

Tommy Heffernan gave Kilmallock the lead at Fairview but scores from Paul Danaher, Nathan O'Callaghan and Conor Kavanagh secured the win for Jason Purcell and Stewart Fitzgerald's side, their first back to back League wins since last August.

Fairview Rgs: Richard Ryan; Alex Kiely; Nathan Clancy; Liam Byrnes; Paul Danaher; Jeffery Judge; John Mullane; Conor Kavanagh; George Daffy; Nathan O'Callaghan; Thomas Byrnes.

Kilmallock: Charlie O'Shea; Bennie Burke; John Heffernan; Rian Brady; Evan Mulcahy; Jason Heffernan; Chris Todd; Paul Doona; Anthony Punch; Killian Hayes; Tommy Heffernan.



Roundup

There was one game in the Lawson Cup with Charleville progressing at the expense of neighbours Croom Utd. Shane Dillon, John O'Driscoll, Darren Butler, Jeremy Bridgeman and Kieran O'Donoghue scored for the Premier side. Kevin Laffan and Dylan Murphy replied for Croom.

With Prospect's game being called off in Division 1A, Cappamore strengthened their lead thanks to a 3-1 win over Newport. Ryan Deere (2) and Andy Murphy scored for the leaders; Stephen Kiely replied for Summerville.

Mungret Reg are glad to have Barry Danaher on the field and the striker replied in kind with all three goals in a 3-1 win over Corbally Utd while Castle Rvs v Aisling Ann B (1-1) and Fairview Rgs B v Knockainey (1-1) finished all square. Paul Kiely scored for Castle.

Geraldines led Murroe with goals from Shane Byrne (3), Kevin Barry (2) and Ian O'Donoghue when the Referee called a halt to proceedings early leaving it to the LDL to decide the outcome.

It's as you were in Division 1B with the top three sides winning. Goals by Mark McGrath (3), Joey Sheehan, Cormac McDonnell and Gordon McKevitt gave leaders Coonagh an easy win over Southend.

Joint second place Athlunkard hit Regional for eight with two apiece for Eoin O'Riordan, Stephen Carmody and Manni Ajuong with Donal O'Doherty and Christian Kerley making up the tally

Jeff Mannion and Rory Casserly replied for the home side.

Shelbourne kept pace with a 3-1 win at St Pats and scores from Sam Egan, Brendan O'Dwyer and Liam Morris.

Aaron Power scored the only goal of the game as Caherconlish edged out Hill Celtic and Caherdavin Celtic picked up three priceless points in a 3-1 win over Newport. Ralph Judge, Steve Collins and Alan Normoyle scored for the winners; Sean Ryan replied.

Ballylanders have hit peak form at the right time and their 5-1 win at Charleville on Saturday keeps them safely in top spot in Division 2A.

Danny Frewen (2), Ciaran Kelly, Kieran O'Callaghan and Eamon O'Mahoney scored their goals.

Geraldines B kept pace with a win over Nenagh AFC B. Goals from Paudie Reale (3), Paul Campbell and Joe Keane secured victory. Enrico Casey replied for Nenagh.

Caledonians edged out Glenview Rvs in a nine goal thriller. Leon Lowe (2), Paddy Moloney, Craig Collopy and Joe O'Callaghan netted for the winners. Barry Butler (2), Sean Keane and Marcus Cregan scored for Glenview.

Ballynanty Rvs B's good form continued with a 5 - 2 win over Corbally Utd B. Robert Brock (2), Liam Brock, Mick O'Donnell and Danny Daly obliged for Balla with Conor Madden and Jim Ryan netting for Corbally.

The top game in Division 2B saw Star Rvs topple leaders Kennedy Park 3-1. Adam McInerney, Stuart O'Keeffe and Mike McDonnell were on the mark for the winners.

Mungret Reg lost to Murroe B in a five goal game. Goals from Dan Ryan (2) and Philip Clancy gave Murroe the spoils.

In Division 3A leaders Caherdavin pipped Janesboro at the post to stay top. Mark Tighe and Paul Scales scored for the winners; Former Junior International Alan Sheehan replied for Boro.

Aisling Annacotty stay in touch thanks to a 2-1 win over Abbey Rvs. Sean Corcoran and Nabil Kassam were on the mark while Prospect are sitting just behind the top two following a 2-0 win over Meanus. Jamie Hogan and Keith O'Connell scored for the winners.

Wembley moved ahead of Kilmallock thanks to a 4-1 win over Hyde Rgs B in Division 3B. Goal scorers were Gary Joyce, Jamie Costello, Tom Kennedy and Warren Cunningham

Ollie Harte and Dara Nolan were on target for Newport C but a hat trick from Mark Tuite gave Shelbourne B the points.

In Division 4 Mungret Reg C and Dromore Celtic ended scoreless. Athlunkard and Kilfrush also finished level but with plenty of goals on offer.

Darren Keogh, Damien Sheedy, Kevin McCarthy and Jason Dineen netted for the County side; Pat O'Shea, Ciaran O'Doherty and a brace from Keith McCarthy accounted for Villa scores.

James Stead and Emmet McGinty scored for Aisling in a 2-1 win at Parkville B while Summerville Rvs C hit Murroe for six courtesy of Pedro Nakamasta, Murillo Carvalho, Vitor Barcelos, Henrique Miranda (2) and an own goal.

There were four games in the Ger Ryan Youth Cup. On Saturday Pike with scores from Adam Lipper and Cian Power, beat Cals 2-0.

Goals from Graham Burke (2), Sean Madden and Tommy Canty helped Aisling to a 4-1 win over Charleville while Kilfrush proved too strong for Fairview, hitting three without reply through Jack Delaney, Brian O'Grady and Sultan Owalobi

Aaron Clifford scored for Mungret Reg but Division Two side, Newport replied with scores from Nathan Hartigan and James Rochford to advance.