Photography is in the genes for Limerick's Kevin

FOR the first time in this series we feature two photographers from the same family.

Bridie Murphy graced this page last August and now it is the turn of her son, Kevin, to showcase his talent. Born in Carrickerry in West Limerick, Kevin moved to Clare 15 years ago and lives in Cratloe with his wife and daughter.

He studied software development in college and went on to get a masters degree in computer game development.

“It was around that time I became interested in digital image editing using a very early version of photoshop. I soon began taking photographs to edit and it came in very handy being able to ask my mother questions and borrow her cameras and equipment!”

Kevin started out on the wedding photography path by chance.

“I photographed my sister’s wedding, and a few weeks later I photographed the wedding of the chairman of a camera club in Limerick and it snowballed from there. That was 10 years ago, at a time when wedding photography was still quite traditional.

“I quickly realised that wedding photography didn’t have to follow strict rules and poses so instead I focused on making the experience for the wedding couple as easy and enjoyable as possible. Word started spreading and thankfully my calendar has been full ever since.”

Kevin says his approach to wedding photography is very relaxed and documentary style.

“If somebody needs guidance I’m there to help, but I prefer to let the day flow naturally and capture it as it unfolds. I always think people look more themselves ‘in the moment’.

“During the day, I’m trying to create a collection of photographs that a stranger could look at and get a real sense of what the wedding day was like. The couple will always love their photographs, but if I can get a stranger to ‘feel’ something when they look at them then I know I’ve done a good job.”

Indeed, Kevin could appear in his own Marvel comic at this stage.

“Over the last decade I have developed a few superpowers. The first is invisibility – by quietly blending in during the day I can get photographs that people don’t even realise I was there for. The second is time travel – I can often predict what’s about to happen which gives me a little time to get in the perfect position to capture it.

“And finally, telepathy – which comes from experience but being able to read people and adapt my approach to each situation it allows me to get the most out of each wedding while also ensuring that they enjoy their day.”

The question we ask everyone who has participated in this series is, what makes a good photographer?

“When it comes to wedding photography specifically, you need to be an expert in lots of areas and also ready to adapt at a moment’s notice. For me, continuous improvement is something I’m always striving for. I’ve attended seminars and workshops all over the world and I host an annual wedding photography workshop in Limerick where the best photographers in the country meet and share ideas.

“I also push myself by entering competitions that are judged by some of the best photographers in the world. In 2020 I was named in the Top 10 Masters of Wedding Photography for the UK and Ireland. I also won overall Photographer of the Year with the SWPP a few years ago which was a global award and was a huge highlight.”

For more please see kevinmurphyphotography.com; Instagram page or make contact by emailing his brilliant address smile@kevinmurphyphotography.com