SLIDESHOW: Limerick hurlers strut their stuff at Pallasgreen fashion fundraiser

LIMERICK hurlers are well used to putting their best foot forward and they did just that on the catwalk.

Pat Ryan “Simon”, Peter Casey and the recently retired Richie McCarthy were all dressed to the nines at Fashion at the Palace. The exclusive beauty and fashion event took place in the Limerick Strand Hotel last Thursday, February 13. All monies raised are for the refurbishment of Pallasgreen Community Centre.

Pat, Peter and Richie were joined by the Limerick hurlers’ kitman Ger O’Connell on the catwalk.

“I was only a blood sub,” joked Ger.

“One of our male models pulled out because his wife had a baby the night before. Luckily enough I was the same size as him,” said Ger, who along with Suzie O’Kelly and Dara Fraher were the main organisers.

A massive crowd of up to 500 attended. They were on to a winner from the start as attendees received a €200 worth goodie bags at the registration desk which included a Brown Thomas gift card for €30. There were great prizes for best dressed lady, glamorous granny and best shoes and bag.

“It was a great crowd and a super night. Everyone is talking about it. What was brilliant about it is that it was a great community night. It brought everyone out. We had lots from Pallasgreen and surrounding areas. A bus was laid on. It actually highlighted our cause which was great,” said Ger.

And it is a big cause as the works to Pallasgreen Community Centre will cost in excess of €600,000.

“The roof is finished. That is phase one. We are doing it in phases. There will be more initiatives and fundraisers down the line. Anybody that can help us or would like to donate would be fantastic.

“It is just to bring the community centre into the modern era. Community centres play a big role in parishes. It’s where everything happens - meetings, people coming together, receptions and lots more.

As well as Celia Holman Lee’s models, ladies and gentlemen wore the latest fashions. As did boys and girls from the three schools in the parish – Nicker, Barna and Garrydoolis.

Other highlights included a demonstration from renowned make-up artist David McCarthy Graham who flew in from Scotland; Sinead O’Brien’s beautiful vocals and First Dates’ Lorraine O’Connell’s wit.

“It turned out a good night,” said Ger, who paid a special tribute to Suzie O’Kelly and Dara Fraher who he said put their hearts and souls into organising the event.

He thanked everybody on Pallasgreen-Templebraden Community Council, Fr Pat Burns, all the models, the Limerick hurlers, the entertainers and everybody who came along on the night.

“It was a combined effort. It was a community night and people enjoyed themselves,” said Ger.

While the final figure hasn’t been tallied it will be definitely be over €10,000 which is a huge sum to raise from a one-off fashion show.

It is hoped that Pallasgreen Community Centre will reopen by the end of the year.