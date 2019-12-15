SLIDESHOW: Noreen McManus Scholarships awarded to Colaiste Nano Nagle students

FOUR Limerick students have received prestigious scholarships to support their college studies going forward.

Students and staff alike gathered at the Strand Hotel for a wonderful evening of celebration where the students received the prestigious Noreen McManus Scholarships.

The evening opened to the beautiful sounds of the school choir led by choir mistress Therese Gaughan.

Mrs McManus, a past pupil of the school, presented scholarships to Emma Kelly, Shannon Hickey, Rebecca Blake and Tori Franklin.

Emma and Shannon are both studying a BSc in Biological and Chemical Sciences, University of Limerick while Rebecca Blake is studying a BA in Business Studies with Beauty and Spa Management, Limerick Institute of Technology.

Tori Franklin, a former Leaving Certificate Applied student, is studying a QQI Level 5 in Healthcare Support at Central College Limerick.



Principal Sinéad Moloney spoke of a primary aim of the school being the pursuit of academic excellence balanced with an extensive range of co- and extra-curricular activities which promote the holistic development of students.

According to Ms Moloney the fruits of this labour were very evident in the four students whose academic achievements were being celebrated.

Mrs McManus was thanked by scholarship winner, Emma Kelly for her incredible generosity which embodies the ethos of the school.

Emma expressed how receiving the award had been life changing for the recipients and also thanked their parents and the staff at Coláiste Nano Nagle for their dedication and support throughout their studies.

The Head Girl, Kumud Gogna, spoke of the incentivising impact the scholarships have on the school body and the pride students feel for the recipients.

Kumud, a sixth-year student who is planning on studying medicine, hopes that one day she too may be a scholarship recipient.

Kumud and the scholarship recipients presented Mrs McManus with a token of appreciation from the Coláiste Nano Nagle community.

The principal called upon the recipients to now embrace every learning opportunity and most importantly as Coláiste Nano Nagle students to look outside themselves and be a light for others in the way Mrs McManus has been for them.

The Noreen Mc Manus Scholarships scheme was launched in 2016, with €250,000 set to be awarded to Coláiste Nano Nagle students by 2021.

The scholarships are an incentive to students to achieve the best of their potential and strive for academic success, and have a great impact on those fortunate to benefit.