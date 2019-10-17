SLIDESHOW: Winner all white! Suzanne drives off best dressed competition at Limerick Races

A NEWLY-WED, coincidentally dressed in all-white, was deemed Best Dressed Lady at the big race meeting in Limerick last weekend.



Suzanne O’Brien, who tied the knot two weeks ago, stunned judges at James Barry Motors Ladies Day in a white jumpsuit and matching cape.



She said that the outfit, which she had originally bought for her hen in the Aisling Maher Boutique in her hometown of Adare, was definitely inspired by her recent nuptials.



“I had the races on my mind when I bought it, so I knew I was going to get another wear out of it,” she said.



Suzanne, who was the Limerick Rose in 2012, also revealed that she made her own hat which she wore to the Longchamp Races in Paris last week while on her honeymoon.



The delighted winner coordinated her look with shoes by Jimmy Choo which she wore on her wedding day, as well as a Lulu Guinness clutch bag and a mink fur which she borrowed from her mother.



The aviation administrator, who lives in Newmarket On Fergus, gets the use of a brand new SEAT Ibiza FR car worth €22,000 for the year, including full road tax.



“I’m absolutely over the moon - I can’t believe it,” said Suzanne, who married horse racing commentator and farmer Ger Hannon in Adare on September 28, “it’s the cherry on top after the best couple of weeks!”



James Barry of James Barry Motors said: “We at James Barry Motors are delighted to be the main sponsor of this year’s Ladies Day Competition.



“It was such a fantastic day and I hope Suzanne has a great year driving in her new SEAT Ibiza FR.”



Fashion and beauty journalist, the very stylish Triona McCarthy had the tough task of picking the winners and loved the mix.

Ann Marie Dunning from Newbridge, Co Kildare won the second prize of spa treatments to the value of €1,000 sponsored by Rain Spa at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Limerick.



Ann Marie wore a pink Kaleidoscope trouser suit from the Joanne Hynes collection at Dunnes Stores.

Ann Marie’s burgundy headpiece was Marc Millinery and shoes were from Penneys and clutch bag by Lulu Guinness.

Carita Conway from Castleconnell, Co Limerick came third, winning a luxury hamper from Inis – Energy of the Sea.

Carita wore a blue, green and pink dress from Hope & Ivy, coordinated with a burgundy headpiece from Suzanne Ryan Millinery. Shoes were Asos and burgundy matching fur was Dunnes Stores.

New for 2019 was the Best Headpiece Category, sponsored by Keanes Jewellers, which was won by Donna Ollerenshaw from Tuam in Co Galway.

Donna won a sterling silver white pearl and cubic zirconia pendant and bracelet and Swarovski pearl earrings.