SLIDESHOW: Limerick Olympians and Paralympians honoured with mayoral reception

THE Mayor of the city and county of Limerick has paid tribute to Limerick's Olympians and Paralympians who represented Team Ireland in Tokyo over the summer.

Cllr Daniel Butler hosted a mayoral reception to mark the athletes' achievements at County Hall in Dooradoyle

"It's an amazing occasion. Unfortunately with Covid things are a bit restricted but I didn't want to leave it much longer to honour them and their great achievements but also their very hard work over a number of years," he said.

"The level of sacrifice and effort and early mornings - the hurt and pain in order to get into something once every four years is incredible. It takes a special person and special type of commitment and sacrifice and they are not paid they are (participating) in amateur sports," he told the Limerick.

Each of the Olympians and Paralympians were presented with a special certificate to mark the occasion with relatives accepting the certificate of those who could not attend in person.

Such a honour being presented this scroll by my home city of Limerick in recognition of the Olympics



Thank you @DanielButlerFG & co. I really appreciate it. pic.twitter.com/oxgIY53xgY — Greg O’Shea (@GOSofficialpage) September 26, 2021

Speaking to the Limerick Leader, Mayor Butler says the achievement of the Limerick athletes was incredible given the impact that Covid had on their preparations.

"They were primed and ready to go for the Olympics last year rather than this year. It takes a special kind of resiliance for an athlete to be able to adapt and to re-focus and re-plan in order to deliver on the day so I think the guys can really be proud of their achievements in their various sports," he said.