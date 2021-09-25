Search

25/09/2021

Limerick All-Ireland hurling winner crowned national Poc Fada champion

Limerick All-Ireland hurling winner crowned national Poc Fada champion

Colin Ryan with the Corn Setanta trophy after winning the M. Donnelly All-Ireland Poc Fada title at Annaverna Mountain in the Cooley Peninsula, Louth. PIC: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK All-Ireland SHC winner Colin Ryan was crowned national Poc Fada champion this Saturday in Co Louth.

Pallasgreen man Ryan won the Corn Setanta trophy after winning the M. Donnelly All-Ireland Poc Fada final at Annaverna Mountain in the Cooley Peninsula.

A Liam MacCarty Cup winner in 2018, Colin Ryan becomes the fifth Limerick man to be crowned national Poc Fada champion.

The first staging of the competition was in 1961 when Limerick native Br Vincent Godfrey was winner.

Pat Hartigan was the winner in 1981 and '83 and another two-time winner was Albert Shanahan in 2001 and 2005.

Tommy Quaid won the title in 1991.

Now Colin Ryan joins that illustrious list of Limerick Poc Fada winners.

In 2019 Colin Ryan finished in fourth place in the All-Ireland Poc Fada final - just four shots behind the winner Cillian Kiely from Offaly. Ryan had qualified for that final as runner-up in the Munster Poc Fada final.

With Covid-19 ensuring no competition in 2020, Ryan was among those invited to take part in this Saturday's 2021 event and he did so in style. Ryan was presented with the Corn Setanta by GAA President Larry McCarthy.

Ryan finished ahead of Cathal Kiely of Offaly, with Laois senior hurling goalkeeper Enda Rowland in third. Defending champion Cillian Kiely was back in sixth.

In the senior camogie competition, the title went to Molly Lynch from the Sarsfields club in Cork. Martina McMahon of Croagh-Kilfinny also took part.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media