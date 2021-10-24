Local Chamber of Commerce launches unique 'Limerick only' Gift Cards

Business representative group, Limerick Chamber of commerce, has delivered a timely pre-Christmas boost for retailers locally with the launch of a new gift card to promote more shopping in the city and county.

The Limerick Chamber Gift Card will be operated by One4all Gift Cards and will be accepted by more than one hundred retailers and businesses. It can only be used in Limerick and is part of a specific effort by the Chamber to support local businesses and jobs in the aftermath of COVID lockdowns.

In development for months, it has been unveiled this week with a call for shoppers to rediscover the enjoyment of shopping in-person in our county towns.

Limerick Chamber Chief Executive Dee Ryan said the Chamber has spent several months working with One4all on the gift card initiative.

“Limerick Chamber is focused on supporting vibrant city and county town centres, which add to the overall appeal of the region and helps make Limerick a more attractive place to visit, live and invest in. Our intention with this gift card is to build support for local businesses and we encourage all corporate entities in the region to consider this gift card as a team reward this Christmas," she said.

The prepaid card can be loaded with any value from the minimum €15 to the maximum €150 and is tax-free to the recipient.

The Limerick Gift Card can be used in any of the 150 outlets that currently accept One4all gift cards across Limerick city and county, including Brown Thomas, O’Mahony's bookstore, The No1 Pery Square Hotel, Matthew Stephens Jewellers, Hamptons Bar & Grill (city centre) Kimono Boutique and Platform Boutique, (Newcastle West) and Tesco outlets county-wide to name a few.

There are tax benefits for employers who gift up to a maximum of €500 per employee in total, with savings under the Government’s benefit-in-kind or annual once-off small benefits exemption of up to €653.65 per employee.

The Chamber's new card is available directly from PostPoint outlets in Limerick and through Limerickchamber.ie/limerick- gift-card