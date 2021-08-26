Search our Archive

26/08/2021

Back-to-back, baby! Next generation of Limerick stars steal the show

Aine Fitzgerald

news@limerickleader.ie

While the sight of five “brand new” babies in the arms of members of the Limerick hurling team prompted ‘oohs and aahs’ from their fans, it gave rise to a different reaction from supporters from other counties.

‘Oh no, they’re producing more players,’ came one remark to the photos which were published online after Limerick’s stunning victory over Cork to claim a back-to-back All-Ireland title.

In the photos, substitute goalkeeper Barry Hennessy from Kilmallock soothes his newborn daughter Hope, Kilmallock’s Graeme Mulcahy cradles his daughter Róise, coach Paul Kinnerk carries his daughter Enya and goalkeeper Nickie Quaid from Effin holds his son Daithi.

Elsewhere on the pitch, man of the match Cian Lynch couldn’t conceal his delight at his side’s victory as he lifted his young nephew Shé high into the Croke Park sky.

“Limerick is one giant hurling family and we had 20,000 of them here today, and please God, we will have many more days with many more of them next year,” said team manager John Kiely to Off The Ball’s Aisling O'Reilly after the game.

When asked about the ages of the tiny tots, John replied: “They are brand new, I can assure you! They are only two and three-weeks-old. We have had a maternity ward going as well as a dressing room going over the last couple of weeks! I nearly had to deliver one myself!”

Pictures: Sportsfile                                                                                                                                                                                    
 
 
 

