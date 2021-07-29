Six incredible shots take top prizes at Limerick's #BiodiversityTLC6 competition  

Following tough deliberations amongst the judges, the winners for the Team Limerick Clean-Up (TLC) #BiodiversityTLC6 competition have been selected.
For this competition TLC asked families and individuals to submit photos that fell into six categories showcasing Limerick in all its beauty.
Leading Environmentalist, Éanna Ní Lam hna was on board as a competition judge alongside; Munster Vice President of Macra na Feirme Elaine Houlihan, Photographer Diarmuid Greene and Nigel Dugdale of @Limerickcitybiz.
Hundreds of entries highlighting this year’s theme "Lovely Limerick - the Great Outdoors” were submitted via social media for the judges to deliberate over. The final six winners chosen were:
Bird Category: ‘The Herron’ by Ingrid Byrnes, Castleconnell
Insect Category: ‘Spider & Bee’ by Nancy Geary, Lisnagry
Flower Category: ‘Bee Orchid’ by Jennifer Morrow Sheehan, Limerick City
Wildlife Habitat Category: ‘Sunset on the River Shannon’ by Karen Ryan, Rhebogue
Landscape Category: ‘Red Poppies’ by Liz Gabbett, Mungret
Mammals Category: ‘Red Squirrel’ by Estelle O’Driscoll, Glin
Commenting on the competition judge Éanna Ní Lamhna, said: "This year, once again the calibre of entries was incredibly high. The passion for photography and biodiversity was clearly evident in all the photos I viewed. I would like to thank my fellow judges; Diarmuid, Elaine and Nigel for helping to decide on six very deserving winners who highlight the beauty and nature in Limerick City and County.”
Team Limerick Clean-Up is an initiative sponsored by the JP McManus Benevolent Fund and supported by Limerick City and County Council. Endorsed by Paul O’Connell, the official partners include Mr Binman, The Limerick Leader, Limerick Post and Live95.
