SLIDESHOW: Primary schools in Limerick say 'Goodbye to the Class of 2021'

This week in the Limerick Leader broadsheet paper we carried multiple pages of pictures. They were all of 6th classes in schools around the city and county, being wished all the best in their next step by their schools. Here are just a sample of those pics. 

To have your school included in print next week, just email editor@limerickleader.ie

